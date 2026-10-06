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EU Commission floats safeguards against democratic backsliding by new members - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU Commission floats safeguards against democratic backsliding by new members

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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EU Commission Proposes Reforms and Safeguards for New Member States

Overview of Proposed EU Expansion Measures

Introduction to the Commission's Proposal

BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed measures on Tuesday to prepare the EU to take in countries such as Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine and Moldova in coming years while trying to reassure existing members about potential political and economic costs.

The proposals by the European Union’s executive body reflect a renewed interest among EU members in expanding the 27-nation bloc, driven largely by Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and Kyiv’s desire to join the bloc as part of a peace settlement.

Key Reforms and Safeguards

Suspension of Voting Rights

The proposed reforms include a measure to allow other EU countries to suspend a new member's voting rights during the first 15 years of membership if it stops adhering to the bloc’s values, and a plan to limit financial support to Ukraine’s large farming sector.

Gradual Integration into EU Programmes

The Commission also proposed strengthening an existing policy of gradually integrating would-be members into EU programmes and economic sectors such as energy, transport, digital and defence. But countries would have to meet criteria for each scheme and align with the EU’s overall strategic direction.

Potential New Member States

Montenegro and Other Frontrunners

The small Balkan state of Montenegro is likely to be the next country ready to join the bloc, possibly wrapping up negotiations by the end of this year, according to EU officials. Albania, Moldova and Ukraine are also seen as frontrunners but are probably at least still several years away from membership.

Statements from EU Leadership

Comments from Ursula von der Leyen

On Enlargement and Readiness

"As enlargement countries advance on their path of reform, the EU must be ready to welcome them," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a written statement.

"This means preparing our institutions, adapting our policies for new realities, and ensuring our budget reflects our shared ambitions."

Next Steps and Approval Process

The Commission's suggestions will require approval from the EU's current 27 member states to become reality. Those countries are expected to begin discussions on the proposals in the coming days.

(Reporting by Andrew Gray, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Enshrined safeguard allows existing states to suspend a new member’s voting rights during first 15 years if EU values are breached, addressing fears of democratic backsliding (reddit.com)
  • Financial support to Ukraine’s large farming sector could be limited to protect sensitive EU agricultural markets, balancing enlargement with economic stability (reddit.com)
  • Montenegro remains the frontrunner: expected to complete accession talks by end‑2026 and join as the 28th member by 2028 (agenceurope.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What safeguards did the EU Commission propose for new member states?
The EU Commission proposed measures such as suspending a new member's voting rights for up to 15 years if they breach EU values and limiting financial support to Ukraine's farming sector.
Which countries are likely to join the EU next?
Montenegro is considered the closest to joining, with Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine also named as frontrunners but expected to need several more years before membership.
What is the EU's approach to integrating new member states?
The EU plans gradual integration of new members into EU programmes and sectors like energy, transport, digital, and defence, provided they meet specific criteria.
Why is the EU considering expansion at this time?
The expansion is driven by renewed interest following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and Ukraine's application to join the EU as part of a peace settlement.
What must happen before these proposals become EU law?
The EU's current 27 member states must approve the proposals through upcoming discussions for them to become law.

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