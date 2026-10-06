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German bank board member to leave despite clean brothel loan probe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German bank board member to leave despite clean brothel loan probe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Finance Banking Germany corporate governance

Volksbank Board Member to Leave Despite Cleared Brothel Loan Investigation

Details and Background of the Volksbank Brothel Loan Case

By Tom Sims

Board Member Departure and Investigation Outcome

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A board member of Germany's Volksbank Koeln Bonn will leave the lender despite a law firm commissioned by the bank finding no wrongdoing in connection with financing for one of Europe's largest brothels, the bank said on Tuesday.

The co-operative bank placed board member Juergen Neutgens on leave over the summer and hired the law firm to review a pandemic-era loan used to finance Cologne's Pascha brothel.

Findings of the Internal Investigation

The bank said on Tuesday the investigation had found "no evidence of financial irregularities or misconduct in the lending transactions and business relationships" examined.

"However ... the necessary basis for a relationship of trust and impartial cooperation can no longer be maintained going forward," it added.

Neutgens' Response

Neutgens has previously denied wrongdoing through his lawyer, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Details of the Loan and Legal Context

The case centres on a €5-million ($5.6 million) loan granted in 2021 to fund the purchase of a 12-storey property by a Chinese investor after the brothel within it went insolvent during COVID lockdowns, according to corporate filings, property records and people familiar with the matter.

Prostitution is legal in Germany, but the law firm's investigation examined whether Neutgens had "possibly personally benefited" from the transaction, Volksbank has previously said.

External Investigations

As Reuters reported in August, Cologne prosecutors opened a separate investigation into Neutgens and two other bank employees on suspicion of bribery, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Prosecutors did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of their investigation. Neutgens' lawyer previously told Reuters that his client denied any wrongdoing.

Germany's financial regulator BaFin has also questioned the bank over the brothel financing, Reuters has reported.

Background on Volksbanken and Broader Implications

Germany's Volksbanken are member-owned cooperative banks that form a key pillar of the country's banking sector. They rarely lend to foreign borrowers abroad and generally avoid business that could damage their reputation.

($1 = €0.8879)

(Reporting by Tom Sims. Editing by Friederike Heine and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Independent review found no financial irregularities or misconduct in the loan tied to Cologne’s Pascha brothel (devdiscourse.com)
  • Despite exoneration, the bank said the basis for mutual trust and impartial cooperation no longer exists (devdiscourse.com)
  • The case involves a 2021 €5 million loan to a Chinese investor for purchasing the 12‑storey Pascha property, with BaFin and prosecutors having also investigated (devdiscourse.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Volksbank board member leaving?
Juergen Neutgens is leaving because the bank said trust and impartial cooperation could no longer be maintained, despite being cleared by a law firm's investigation.
What was the loan investigated by Volksbank related to?
The loan was a €5-million transaction used to finance the purchase of Cologne's Pascha brothel by a Chinese investor after it went insolvent during the COVID lockdowns.
Did the investigation find any wrongdoing?
The investigation by a law firm found no evidence of financial irregularities or misconduct in the lending transactions and business relationships examined.
Are authorities still probing the Volksbank board member?
Yes, Cologne prosecutors have opened a separate investigation into Juergen Neutgens and other bank employees on suspicion of bribery.
What is the significance of Volksbank Koeln Bonn in Germany?
Volksbank Koeln Bonn is a member-owned cooperative bank, part of a key pillar in Germany's banking sector, generally avoiding risky or reputation-damaging business.

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