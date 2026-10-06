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Belgian strike prompts flight cancellations at Brussels Airport on Friday - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belgian strike prompts flight cancellations at Brussels Airport on Friday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Brussels Airport Faces Flight Cancellations Amid Belgian Nationwide Strike

Impact of Nationwide Strike on Brussels Airport Operations

Flight Cancellations and Disruptions

AMSTERDAM, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Several flights at Brussels Airport will be cancelled on Friday due to a nationwide strike, with staff at ground handling company Alyzia set to join the walkout, the airport said on Tuesday, without specifying the number of affected flights.

Reported Number of Cancelled Flights

Belgian media reported that at least 140 flights were expected to be cancelled. A spokesperson for the airport was not immediately available to confirm the number.

Sources and Reporting

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The walkout involves staff from Alyzia and is tied to a nationwide protest on October 9, with approximately half of Alyzia‑handled flights (around 140) cancelled (brusselsairport.be).
  • Alyzia supports 21 airlines, including Brussels Airlines; those airlines will inform affected passengers directly and provide alternatives (bx1.be).
  • Flights handled by Aviapartner are expected to proceed without disruption, as that ground handler is not participating in the strike (bx1.be).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are flights being cancelled at Brussels Airport on Friday?
Flights are being cancelled due to a nationwide strike in Belgium, with ground handling staff at Alyzia joining the walkout.
How many flights are expected to be cancelled at Brussels Airport?
Belgian media reported that at least 140 flights are expected to be cancelled, though the exact number is unconfirmed by the airport.
Which company’s staff are joining the Belgian strike at Brussels Airport?
Staff at the ground handling company Alyzia are set to join the strike at Brussels Airport.
Has Brussels Airport confirmed the number of cancelled flights?
No, a spokesperson for the airport was not immediately available to confirm the number of cancelled flights.

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