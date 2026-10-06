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Fed's Daly: need for more hikes hinges on what happens with shocks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fed's Daly: need for more hikes hinges on what happens with shocks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Finance Banking monetary policy Federal Reserve Inflation

Fed's Daly: More Interest Rate Hikes Depend on Persistence of Inflation Shocks

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly Discusses Future of Interest Rate Policy

Support for September's Interest-Rate Hike Amid Rising Inflation Risks

Oct 6 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Tuesday said she supported September's interest-rate hike in the face of rising inflation risks, but feels that whether more are needed depends largely on whether the shocks that have been pushing up on inflation look set to fade or, conversely, continue to compound. 

Temporary vs. Persistent Inflation Shocks

"If the shocks that we've experienced — tariffs, oil prices from the Middle East conflict, and then AI — if they prove to be conventional shocks where they come, they go, and they have temporary effects, then we may not need more. And I still have some probability on that," Daly told Axios in an interview. "But if they either compound each other or they just simply last longer than we had forecast that they would ... if we have a second round of tariff negotiations that result in more tariffs, then that would be a second shock on top of a first shock. That would extend the period of time over which those shocks would play out."

AI-Related Demand and Inflationary Pressures

Daly said that AI-related demand for chips is rising and could feed inflationary pressures, making the effect of the shocks more persistent.

Daly's Role in Fed Policy Debates

Daly does not vote on rate-setting this year but takes part in the Fed's regular policy debates in Washington. 

(Reporting by Ann Saphir；Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Daly supports recent rate increase but says future moves depend on whether inflation shocks fade or compound.
  • She warns AI-driven demand for chips may prolong inflation if supply can’t catch up.
  • Although not a 2026 voting member, Daly remains influential in Fed deliberations and emphasizes a data‑dependent approach.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Fed's Mary Daly support the recent interest-rate hike?
Mary Daly supported September's rate hike due to rising inflation risks driven by factors like tariffs, oil prices, and AI-related demand.
What factors could lead to more Federal Reserve rate hikes?
More rate hikes could be needed if inflation shocks, such as higher tariffs, oil prices, or persistent AI-driven demand, continue or compound.
How can inflation shocks affect Federal Reserve policy?
If inflation shocks prove temporary, more hikes may not be needed; if they persist or intensify, the Fed may extend or increase rate hikes.
What role does AI play in current inflationary pressures?
Rising AI demand for chips is feeding inflationary pressures, potentially making inflation shocks more persistent.
Does Mary Daly vote on rate-setting this year?
Mary Daly does not vote on rate-setting this year but participates in regular Fed policy debates.

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