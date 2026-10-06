GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Oil prices slip as traders weigh strong Mideast exports against Gulf tensions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil prices slip as traders weigh strong Mideast exports against Gulf tensions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Oil Commodities

Oil Prices Slip Amid Robust Middle East Exports and Gulf Tensions

By Sumit Saha

Market Reactions and Supply Dynamics

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices down on Tuesday as resilient Middle Eastern crude exports and a G7 emergency stockpile release eased supply concerns, though attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Saudi targets kept traders wary of risks to Gulf supplies.

Price Movements

Brent crude futures lost 4 cents to $100.28 a barrel by 0003 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $89.33 a barrel.

Analyst Insights

"Oil is little changed after yesterday's decline as traders continue to digest a modest easing in supply-side anxiety," said KCM Trade chief analyst Tim Waterer.

"The pickup in Saudi export numbers and the G7 decision to release strategic reserves are helping keep a lid on prices for now, even while Brent remains anchored around the $100 level," he said.

Middle Eastern Exports and G7 Actions

Export Resilience

Crude exports from the Middle East exceeded pre-war levels on four days during the last week of September, shipping data showed on Monday, underscoring the resilience of regional oil flows despite attacks on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

G7 Emergency Stockpile Release

Further easing supply concerns, G7 countries agreed on Friday to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude from emergency reserves and pledged to refrain from energy export restrictions after pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Geopolitical Risks in the Gulf

Saudi-Houthi Conflict

However, the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen continued to fuel concerns over potential disruptions to supply from the region's largest oil exporter amid a stalemate in US-Iran talks.

Recent Houthi Attacks

Yemen's Houthis said on Monday they had carried out attacks on several sites in Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, an Aramco refinery in Rabigh and Abha airport. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation.

Market Outlook

Without a clear diplomatic breakthrough or a further material improvement in export efficiency, the floor under prices looks reasonably firm, Waterer said.

(Reporting by Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Middle East crude exports exceeded pre-war levels on multiple days in late September, reaching 19.5–22.5 million barrels per day, signaling resilient flows despite security threats (dawn.com)
  • G7 nations agreed on October 2 to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude reserves over four months, with an expedited diesel release in the first 20 days, coordinated via the IEA (marketscreener.com)
  • Oil traders remain wary of Gulf supply disruption risks amid ongoing Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure despite easing supply anxieties (dawn.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices decline on Tuesday?
Oil prices fell due to strong Middle Eastern crude exports and the G7's decision to release emergency stockpiles, which eased supply concerns.
How did G7 countries respond to oil supply concerns?
G7 countries agreed to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude from emergency reserves and refrained from energy export restrictions.
What impact did Houthi attacks have on the oil market?
Houthi attacks on Saudi targets maintained concerns over potential supply disruptions from the region, keeping traders cautious.
Did Saudi Arabia confirm the reported Houthi attacks?
There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities regarding the Houthi attacks reported by Yemen's Houthis.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Euro faces political, fiscal reckoning as it hovers near 17-month low

Euro faces political, fiscal reckoning as it hovers near 17-month low

Image for L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

Image for Qualcomm and Arm kick off trial, potential for huge damages in focus

Qualcomm and Arm kick off trial, potential for huge damages in focus

Image for UK says it will monitor AI-based medical devices continually

UK says it will monitor AI-based medical devices continually

Image for Ireland seeks to balance energy relief and restraint in another generous budget

Ireland seeks to balance energy relief and restraint in another generous budget

Image for Yemeni government forces drive Houthis from Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Yemeni government forces drive Houthis from Bab el-Mandeb Strait

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Asian shares track Wall Street higher, Treasury yields near multi-decade highs
Asian shares track Wall Street higher, Treasury yields near multi-decade highs
Image for Dozens quarantined in Siberia after plague institute lab worker dies
Dozens quarantined in Siberia after plague institute lab worker dies
Image for Tate brothers used 'lover boy' model to exploit women, Britain says
Tate brothers used 'lover boy' model to exploit women, Britain says
Image for Trading Day: Nasdaq highs, Brazil surprise 
Trading Day: Nasdaq highs, Brazil surprise 
Image for Trump says US bombers moved from UK due to threats
Trump says US bombers moved from UK due to threats
Image for Nasdaq hits record as dollar and Treasury yields climb, oil prices ease
Nasdaq hits record as dollar and Treasury yields climb, oil prices ease
Image for Euro drops to 17-month low on France debt concerns
Euro drops to 17-month low on France debt concerns
Image for Oil slips on rising Mideast crude exports, G7 stocks release
Oil slips on rising Mideast crude exports, G7 stocks release
Image for Intesa's MPS bid set to redraw Italian banking landscape
Intesa's MPS bid set to redraw Italian banking landscape
Image for Like a 'vertical roller coaster': Simulating flight FZ1073's sudden plunge
Like a 'vertical roller coaster': Simulating flight FZ1073's sudden plunge
Image for Putin grants approval for UniCredit Russia unit's reorganisation and sale
Putin grants approval for UniCredit Russia unit's reorganisation and sale
Image for German robot startup RobCo hits $1 billion valuation, CEO moves to US
German robot startup RobCo hits $1 billion valuation, CEO moves to US
View All Finance Posts