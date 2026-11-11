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Finance

VSP-owned Marchon, Marcolin to unveil plan in 2027 to launch smartglasses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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VSP’s Marchon and Marcolin to Announce Smartglasses Launch Plan in 2027

VSP Vision’s Strategic Move into Smartglasses

Announcement of Smart Glass Project

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Nicola Zotta, managing director at Marchon Eyewear and Marcolin, the two spectacles makers owned by California-based VSP Vision, said the group will unveil its own smart glass project next year. 

  • "We are working on our launch plan,", Zotta said, without specifying which company or brand would be involved

Background on VSP Vision’s Acquisition

  • Marchon-owner VSP Vision acquired Italian eyeglass manufacturer Marcolin from private equity firm PAI Partners last year

Market Outlook and Industry Challenges

Growth of the Smart Glasses Segment

  • "Smart glasses are a segment that is here to stay ...and will expand the overall market. We do not think it is a product that will replace traditional eyewear," Zotta told the Pambianco Fashion Summit in Milan.

Addressing Industrial and Privacy Issues

  • "We are aware of the challenges, both from an industrial standpoint and in terms of new issues such as privacy," he added.
Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Valentina Za)

Key Takeaways

  • VSP Vision completed acquisition of Marcolin in December 2025, strengthening eyewear portfolio alongside Marchon Eyewear (abdo.org.uk)
  • Smart‑glasses market is surging: shipments expected to grow ~26% in 2026 and accelerate ~40% in 2027, with revenues rising from $5.1 billion to $6.4 billion (idc.com)
  • Smart‑glasses adoption gaining traction; in US, over 40% of adults are interested or plan to buy, while global hardware faces industrial and privacy hurdles (spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Marchon and Marcolin unveil their smartglasses plan?
Marchon and Marcolin, owned by VSP Vision, will unveil their smartglasses launch plan in 2027.
Who owns Marchon and Marcolin eyewear brands?
Both Marchon and Marcolin are owned by California-based VSP Vision.
Will smart glasses replace traditional eyewear?
According to Nicola Zotta, smart glasses will not replace traditional eyewear but will expand the overall market.
What challenges are associated with launching smartglasses?
The challenges include industrial production complexities and concerns related to privacy issues.

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