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E.ON reviews former German nuclear sites for data centres - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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E.ON reviews former German nuclear sites for data centres

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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E.ON Explores Turning Former German Nuclear Plant Sites Into Data Centres

Review of Former Nuclear Sites for Data Centre Conversion

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Europe's largest energy grid operator E.ON is reviewing whether former nuclear plant sites in Germany could be converted into data centres, its finance chief said on Wednesday during a post-earnings presentation.

Background: Germany's Nuclear Phase-Out

A six-decade nuclear programme in Germany came to an end in 2023, leaving dozens of inactive sites across the country, after Berlin pledged to quit nuclear power following the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan.

Potential of Former Power Plant Sites

• "These former power plants can provide attractive industrial locations and depending on the site, we can use the existing infrastructure, particularly the large grid connection," CFO Nadia Jakobi said

Collaboration and Project Viability

• E.ON is taking a "first step" with US chip designer Nvidia to establish the project's viability, she added

Future Prospects and Expertise

• Jakobi said she was hopeful former sites would soon become available and that E.ON had become "world class" in nuclear demolition

Reporting

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • E.ON sees former nuclear sites as prime locations for data centres due to existing grid connections and industrial infrastructure
  • Germany completed its nuclear phase‑out in April 2023, leaving dozens of inactive sites undergoing decommissioning
  • E.ON has initiated a feasibility review in collaboration with Nvidia to determine viability for data centre conversion

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is E.ON reviewing former German nuclear sites?
E.ON is reviewing these sites to assess their viability for conversion into data centres, leveraging existing energy and grid infrastructure.
What ended Germany's decades-long nuclear programme?
Germany ended its six-decade nuclear programme in 2023 as part of a government pledge to quit nuclear power after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
What partnership is involved in this data centre project?
E.ON is collaborating with US chip designer Nvidia to assess the feasibility of repurposing former nuclear sites as data centres.
What advantages do these former nuclear sites offer for data centres?
The former nuclear sites offer large grid connections and existing infrastructure, making them attractive for new industrial uses such as data centres.
What expertise does E.ON have in managing former nuclear sites?
E.ON’s CFO stated the company has become 'world class' in nuclear demolition, which positions them well for site redevelopment.

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