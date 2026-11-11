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Helsing enters market for battlefield software built on combat data

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Helsing's Clarity Software Transforms Battlefield Data for Military Use

By Maria Rugamer and Sabine Siebold

Revolutionizing Military Data Analysis with Clarity

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - German defence technology company Helsing on Wednesday launched software designed to help militaries make sense of the flood of battlefield information generated by modern warfare, entering a market led by Palantir.

Introducing Clarity: Features and Capabilities

Called Clarity, the software is designed to sift through information from drones, satellites, military reports and open-source intelligence, helping users identify military assets and determine how they should be engaged, Helsing said.

Human Oversight and Responsibility

Human operators remain responsible for approving any strike.

Lessons from Ukraine and the Data Challenge

The launch comes as militaries absorb lessons from Ukraine, where drones have transformed the amount of information available to commanders. The flood of data can overwhelm staff, increasing the risk of missed targets, delayed responses and misallocated resources if information is not processed quickly enough.

Existing Solutions: DELTA and Maven

Ukraine has built systems such as DELTA to collect and distribute data, while Palantir's Maven helps military users analyse it.

European Demand for Sovereign Military Software

European governments increasingly want greater control over military software and the data behind it, while reducing their dependence on individual suppliers.

Palantir's Market Advantage

But the most established systems have a head start. Palantir's Maven sits inside Pentagon and NATO workflows and has been refined through years of operational use.

Helsing's Operational Experience and Technological Edge

Helsing, which has supplied drones and other systems to Ukraine, is among a small group of European defence technology firms able to argue it has gained access to operational experience from the conflict. 

How Clarity Works

The company said Clarity was built around hundreds of specialised agents trained on military data and that it could identify military positions, cross-check information from multiple sources, establish confidence levels and recommend responses while showing users the evidence underpinning its conclusions.

Transforming Information into Action

"We are entering an era where success on the battlefield will depend on how effectively armed forces can transform information into action," Helsing co-CEO Gundbert Scherf said. 

"It is therefore important to connect what is seen to what is struck."

Deployment and Future Prospects

Helsing did not disclose whether Clarity was already being used by military customers or when it expected it to enter service. 

AI-Enabled Systems in Germany's Armed Forces

Germany's armed forces have previously said they aim to begin introducing AI-enabled systems from next year.

(Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Helsing enters battlefield software market led by Palantir, offering a European alternative for data sovereignty and operational control, added by growing European demand for autonomy (channelnewsasia.com).
  • Clarity processes multi-source intelligence—including drones, satellites, reports, open‑source data—using hundreds of AI‑trained agents to identify assets, assess confidence and recommend responses, with human approval required (channelnewsasia.com).
  • The launch follows lessons from Ukraine’s data‑heavy battlefield, where systems like DELTA aggregate sensor, drone and satellite data into a unified operational picture—highlighting the imperative and challenges Clarity aims to address (mod.gov.ua).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Helsing's Clarity software?
Clarity is a battlefield software launched by Helsing that processes information from drones, satellites, military reports, and open-source intelligence to assist militaries in identifying assets and making decisions.
How does Clarity help military users?
Clarity sifts through large volumes of combat data, identifies military assets, cross-checks information, establishes confidence levels, and recommends responses while providing evidence for its conclusions.
Which companies lead the battlefield software market?
The battlefield software market is currently led by companies like Palantir, whose Maven system is widely used by the Pentagon and NATO.
Is Clarity already being used by military customers?
Helsing did not disclose whether Clarity is currently in use by military customers or when it is expected to enter service.
Why are European governments interested in military software like Clarity?
European governments seek greater control over military software and data to reduce reliance on single suppliers and improve operational capabilities based on lessons from conflicts like in Ukraine.

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