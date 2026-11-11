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EasyJet shareholders approve £5.7 billion Apollo takeover - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EasyJet shareholders approve £5.7 billion Apollo takeover

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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EasyJet Shareholders Approve £5.7 Billion Apollo Takeover in Landmark Deal

Shareholder Approval and Implications for EasyJet

Majority Vote Secures Takeover

Nov 11 (Reuters) - EasyJet's shareholders on Wednesday approved the budget airline's £5.7 billion takeover by Apollo, clearing a key hurdle for one of the biggest private-equity buyouts of a European carrier.

Delisting from London Stock Market

The vote moves the deal a step closer to removing easyJet from the London stock market after more than 25 years, with the airline targeting completion before the end of the first quarter of next year.

Shareholder Support Breakdown

EasyJet said 97.07% of scheme shares voted were cast in favour, with 83.29% of voting shareholders in support of the deal, clearing the threshold needed to take the budget airline private. 

Regulatory Challenges Ahead

The deal, however, still faces regulatory scrutiny in the EU, where officials are preparing a review of airline ownership rules to prevent foreign investors from gaining effective control of carriers.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Shareholders cleared the way with strong approval—97.07% of scheme shares and 83.29% of voting shareholders voted for the takeover.
  • Apollo is offering £7.15 per share, valuing easyJet at £5.7 billion—a substantial premium (~81%) over pre-deal share prices.
  • Despite shareholder backing, the deal still faces regulatory scrutiny—especially around EU airline ownership rules—but is on track to complete by end of Q1 2027.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the EasyJet takeover by Apollo?
The EasyJet takeover by Apollo is valued at £5.7 billion.
Have EasyJet shareholders approved the Apollo takeover?
Yes, EasyJet shareholders approved the Apollo takeover with 97.07% of scheme shares voted in favour.
What regulatory hurdles remain for the EasyJet Apollo deal?
The deal still faces regulatory scrutiny in the EU, where airline ownership rules will be reviewed.
When is the EasyJet Apollo takeover expected to be completed?
EasyJet is targeting completion of the takeover before the end of the first quarter of next year.

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