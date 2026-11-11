GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
China auto market decline bigger than feared, Mercedes CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

China auto market decline bigger than feared, Mercedes CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

China Auto Market Decline Exceeds Expectations, Warns Mercedes-Benz CEO

Mercedes-Benz CEO Highlights Unexpected Challenges in China’s Automotive Sector

Market Overview and CEO Commentary

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The decline in China's automotive market has been even greater than feared at the start of the year, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius said at an industry conference in Berlin on Wednesday.

Unpredictability in Market Trends

"This predictability no longer exists. It's not zero, but it's definitely less than it was 20 years ago," Kaellenius said at the event hosted by industry publication Automobilwoche.

Impact on Premium Luxury Segment

The CEO pointed to data showing that China's auto market, the world's largest, slumped by 22% year to date, with an even sharper 30% fall in the premium luxury segment.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Rachel More, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • China’s overall auto market is down ~22% in 2026 year‑to‑date, with premium luxury brands falling about 30%—worse than earlier forecasts.
  • CPCA projects full‑year 2026 sales to be ~22% below 2025 peak (~18.5 million units), with only a modest ~2% rebound expected in 2027 (marketscale.com).
  • Domestic EVs continue to gain ground globally as exports surge: China’s passenger car exports rose over 70% through September 2026, even as internal demand slumped (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has China's auto market declined in 2023?
China's auto market has slumped by 22% year to date in 2023, according to Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius.
What is the decline in the premium luxury auto segment in China?
The premium luxury segment in China's auto market fell by 30% year to date, a sharper drop than the overall market.
Who commented on the Chinese automotive market decline?
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius discussed the steep decline in China's auto market at an industry conference in Berlin.
Why is the predictability of China's auto market questioned?
Mercedes-Benz CEO noted that market predictability in China is not as strong as it was 20 years ago, citing the significant 2023 decline.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Helsing enters market for battlefield software built on combat data

Helsing enters market for battlefield software built on combat data

Image for Alcon shares fall as tighter eye-care market outlook raises growth concerns

Alcon shares fall as tighter eye-care market outlook raises growth concerns

Image for German antitrust authority says PayPal practices may restrict competition

German antitrust authority says PayPal practices may restrict competition

Image for Hapag-Lloyd raises outlook for third time on strong freight rates

Hapag-Lloyd raises outlook for third time on strong freight rates

Image for Top German banks form venture to fight financial crime

Top German banks form venture to fight financial crime

Image for AkzoNobel, Axalta get week to address UK regulator concerns over $25 billion merger

AkzoNobel, Axalta get week to address UK regulator concerns over $25 billion merger

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for CAR-T trial deaths do not deter lupus patients hoping for a cure
CAR-T trial deaths do not deter lupus patients hoping for a cure
Image for Analysis-Binance hack reveals crypto's uphill battle against hackers
Analysis-Binance hack reveals crypto's uphill battle against hackers
Image for Exclusive-MMG to revise remedies over Anglo nickel mine bid
Exclusive-MMG to revise remedies over Anglo nickel mine bid
Image for Ireland strikes new public sector pay deal to avert more industrial action
Ireland strikes new public sector pay deal to avert more industrial action
Image for Europe's STOXX 600 near record high as Siemens Energy, CoreWeave outlooks lift sentiment
Europe's STOXX 600 near record high as Siemens Energy, CoreWeave outlooks lift sentiment
Image for Intesa's offer for Mediobanca to keep terms of failed MPS bid, document shows
Intesa's offer for Mediobanca to keep terms of failed MPS bid, document shows
Image for Exclusive-Volkswagen's China EV venture has no new models planned for next two years, sources say
Exclusive-Volkswagen's China EV venture has no new models planned for next two years, sources say
Image for Deutsche Bank launches digital asset custody service 
Deutsche Bank launches digital asset custody service 
Image for Lamborghini says Middle East deliveries have returned to normal
Lamborghini says Middle East deliveries have returned to normal
Image for ITV warns of up to 10% fall in fourth-quarter advertising revenue
ITV warns of up to 10% fall in fourth-quarter advertising revenue
Image for UK's Taylor Wimpey warns on annual profit as affordability woes deepen
UK's Taylor Wimpey warns on annual profit as affordability woes deepen
Image for UK watchdog demands competition remedies in $65 billion Unilever-McCormick food deal
UK watchdog demands competition remedies in $65 billion Unilever-McCormick food deal
View All Finance Posts