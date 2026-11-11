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Exclusive-MMG to revise remedies over Anglo nickel mine bid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Metals & Mining European Union

MMG Revises Remedies for Anglo Nickel Mine Bid to Address EU Concerns

By Melanie Burton

MMG's Efforts to Secure EU Antitrust Approval for Anglo American Nickel Deal

MELBOURNE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed MMG said on Wednesday it will revise proposed remedies to the European Commission in an effort to secure EU antitrust approval for its $500 million bid for Anglo American's Brazilian nickel business.

MMG's Response to European Commission Feedback

“The feedback has been critical but constructive and we are confident our modified proposal will resolve outstanding concerns for both customers and European Commission regulators,” MMG said in a statement obtained by Reuters.

Details of the Revised Remedies

Adjustments to proposed remedies include increasing the volumes of ferronickel supplied to Europe and providing greater surety over contracts and optionality over pricing, a person familiar with the discussions said.

Background on the Closed Hearing

The move followed a combative closed hearing earlier this month where the global mining and metals company and Anglo American defended the deal before European Commission officials and third parties.

Concerns Over Nickel Supply and EU Dependence on China

The Commission, which is the EU competition enforcer, has warned that MMG could redirect ferronickel supplies away from Europe to China, potentially harming the bloc's stainless steel producers amid broader EU concerns about dependence on China for critical minerals.

MMG's Ownership Structure

China's state-owned Minmetals holds 67% of MMG, with the rest owned by investors including BlackRock and Vanguard.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton and Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • MMG is modifying remedies after receiving critical but constructive feedback from the European Commission to address concerns over potential diversion of ferronickel from Europe to China and ensure supply security for European stainless‑steel producers. (mmg.com)
  • The revised remedies include increased ferronickel volumes to Europe, binding supply guarantees, improved contract certainty, and optionality on pricing—measures intended to reassure regulators amid EU scrutiny over dependence on China‑linked critical minerals. (marketscreener.com)
  • The deal has triggered a Phase II investigation by the European Commission; if unaddressed, MMG risks a prohibition that could halt the acquisition and potentially result in closure of the Brazilian nickel operation, as warned by Anglo American executives. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is MMG revising its remedies for the Anglo nickel mine bid?
MMG is revising its remedies to address the European Commission's concerns and secure antitrust approval for its $500 million bid.
What changes are being made to the remedies proposed by MMG?
Adjustments include increasing ferronickel supply volumes to Europe, and providing more contract assurance and pricing options.
What concerns does the European Commission have about MMG's bid?
The European Commission is concerned MMG could redirect ferronickel supplies from Europe to China, potentially harming EU stainless steel producers.
Who are the main stakeholders in MMG?
China's state-owned Minmetals holds 67% of MMG, with BlackRock and Vanguard among other investors.
What is the value of MMG's bid for Anglo American's Brazilian nickel business?
MMG's bid for Anglo American's Brazilian nickel business is valued at $500 million.

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