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Capri Holdings names longtime Estee Lauder executive Justin Boxford new CEO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Capri Holdings names longtime Estee Lauder executive Justin Boxford new CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Capri Holdings Names Estee Lauder Veteran Justin Boxford as New CEO

Leadership Transition and Strategic Outlook at Capri Holdings

Appointment of Justin Boxford as CEO

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Michael Kors parent Capri on Wednesday named Justin Boxford to replace company veteran John Idol as CEO, effective January 4.

Boxford's Background and Experience

Boxford joins Capri after nearly 23 years at Estee Lauder, where he held various positions, including senior vice president for Estee Lauder and Tom Ford Beauty brands outside of North America.

Boxford most recently served as the global president of Estee Lauder's luxury beauty brands.

Capri's Strategic Initiatives and Market Position

Efforts to Revitalize Michael Kors

The leadership change comes as Capri works to revive demand at Michael Kors by revamping stores and investing in new products, as inflation-weary consumers grow more selective about discretionary spending.

Financial Performance and Outlook

The Jimmy Choo owner lifted its annual revenue and profit forecasts last month as it expects a return of sales growth, helped by new collections and increased marketing.

John Idol's Legacy at Capri Holdings

Major Acquisitions and Transactions

Idol, who has led the company since December 2003, oversaw its acquisition of Jimmy Choo nearly a decade ago and the purchase and eventual $1.4 billion sale of Versace last year.

Failed Merger Attempt with Tapestry

He was also Capri's CEO during its failed $8.5 billion merger attempt with Coach parent Tapestry in 2024.

Market Reaction

Shares of Capri fell marginally in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Koyena Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Justin Boxford brings nearly 30 years of prestige beauty leadership, including transformational roles at Estée Lauder and La Mer—doubling La Mer’s size and revitalizing Estée Lauder’s global positioning (finance.yahoo.com)
  • John D. Idol is retiring after more than two decades at Capri, with Robin Freestone to become Independent Chairman; Idol will advise through March 31, 2027 (finance.yahoo.com)
  • Capri is undergoing a strategic revival—raising its fiscal 2027 revenue and profit forecasts on Oct 30, driven by improved marketing, new collections, and a push to rejuvenate Michael Kors demand (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new CEO of Capri Holdings?
Justin Boxford has been named the new CEO of Capri Holdings, replacing John Idol.
When will Justin Boxford assume his role as CEO?
Justin Boxford will become the CEO of Capri Holdings effective January 4.
What roles did Justin Boxford hold before joining Capri?
Justin Boxford spent nearly 23 years at Estee Lauder in various roles, including global president of luxury beauty brands.
What strategic changes is Capri Holdings making?
Capri Holdings is revamping Michael Kors stores and investing in new products to revive demand.
Why did Capri Holdings appoint a new CEO?
The leadership change aims to drive growth and respond to changing consumer spending trends.

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