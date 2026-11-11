GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK's FTSE 100 gains as energy and miners rise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's FTSE 100 gains as energy and miners rise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Energy Mining

FTSE 100 Climbs with Energy and Mining Shares as Oil and Gold Prices Rebound

Market Performance and Sector Highlights

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 gained on Wednesday as rising oil and gold prices lifted energy and mining shares, while investors assessed fresh economic forecasts and the outlook for Bank of England interest rates.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.3% to 10,786.78 points by 1141 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.3%.

Energy Sector Recovery

• The energy sector rose 1.9%, snapping a seven-session losing streak as crude prices rebounded from two-month lows hit in the previous session [O/R]

Top Gainers in Energy

• Oil major BP was among the top gainers, up 2.7%, while Shell added 1.6%

Mining Sector Advances

Industrial Metal Miners

• Industrial metal miners climbed nearly 2%, lifted by an increase in copper prices [MET/L]

Leading Companies

• Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore gained between 2.3% and 2.6%, leading advances in the sector

Precious Metals Mining

• The precious metals mining sector added to gains, up 1.8%, tracking a 0.4% rebound in gold prices [GOL/]

Other Market Movers

Homebuilders

• On the flip side, homebuilders limited gains, losing 1.4%

Notable Stocks

• Among stocks, Spirax Group rose 2.4%, among the top FTSE 100 gainers, after the valve maker said group organic sales growth and adjusted operating profit margin for ten months were in line with expectations and ahead of the first half

• ITV fell 3.9%, among the top losers on the midcap index, after the broadcaster said it expects advertising revenue to decline by as much as 10% in the fourth quarter

Economic Outlook

UK Economic Forecasts

• A forecast from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research pointed to stronger UK economic growth in 2026, while warning inflation may not return to the Bank of England's 2% target until late 2030

Bank of England Rate Expectations

• Traders priced in a 69% chance of a 25-basis-point BoE rate hike in December​‌, according to data compiled by LSEG​‌

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • The energy sector ended a seven-session losing streak, rising 1.9%, as oil prices rebounded; BP gained 2.7% and Shell 1.6%.
  • Industrial and precious metals miners climbed nearly 2%, driven by higher copper and gold prices; Anglo American, Antofagasta, and Glencore led gains.
  • NIESR raised its UK 2026 growth forecast to 1.6% and warned inflation may not return to the 2% Bank of England target until late 2030; markets now price in a roughly 66%–68% chance of a December rate hike.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 rise on November 11?
The FTSE 100 gained due to increases in energy and mining stocks, bolstered by higher oil and gold prices.
Which sectors outperformed in the FTSE 100 rally?
Energy and mining sectors led the gains, with notable advances in oil, industrial metals, and precious metals companies.
How did oil and gold prices impact UK stocks?
Rising crude oil and gold prices boosted the valuations of related energy and mining shares on the FTSE 100.
What is the outlook for Bank of England interest rates?
Traders now price in a 69% chance of a 25-basis-point BoE interest rate hike in December.
Which major companies were top gainers and losers?
BP, Shell, Anglo American, and Glencore were among top gainers; ITV was a notable loser on the midcap index.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Sterling drops against firmer dollar as markets price in a hawkish Fed

Sterling drops against firmer dollar as markets price in a hawkish Fed

Image for E.ON reviews former German nuclear sites for data centres

E.ON reviews former German nuclear sites for data centres

Image for VW drops 'Gamechanger' production at main plant, risking escalation with workers

VW drops 'Gamechanger' production at main plant, risking escalation with workers

Image for Senior doctors in England put strike on hold after union secures negotiations

Senior doctors in England put strike on hold after union secures negotiations

Image for Russia turns to giant plastic bags to store unexported grain as Black Sea trade stalls

Russia turns to giant plastic bags to store unexported grain as Black Sea trade stalls

Image for EasyJet shareholders approve £5.7 billion Apollo takeover

EasyJet shareholders approve £5.7 billion Apollo takeover

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Thomson Reuters unveils $500 million share buyback plan
Thomson Reuters unveils $500 million share buyback plan
Image for Vestas profit hit by weak volume, broken turbine blade
Vestas profit hit by weak volume, broken turbine blade
Image for EU threatens significant fines for unfair online trade practices
EU threatens significant fines for unfair online trade practices
Image for CAR-T trial deaths do not deter lupus patients hoping for a cure
CAR-T trial deaths do not deter lupus patients hoping for a cure
Image for Analysis-Binance hack reveals crypto's uphill battle against hackers
Analysis-Binance hack reveals crypto's uphill battle against hackers
Image for Exclusive-MMG to revise remedies over Anglo nickel mine bid
Exclusive-MMG to revise remedies over Anglo nickel mine bid
Image for Helsing enters market for battlefield software built on combat data
Helsing enters market for battlefield software built on combat data
Image for Alcon shares fall as tighter eye-care market outlook raises growth concerns
Alcon shares fall as tighter eye-care market outlook raises growth concerns
Image for German antitrust authority says PayPal practices may restrict competition
German antitrust authority says PayPal practices may restrict competition
Image for China auto market decline bigger than feared, Mercedes CEO says
China auto market decline bigger than feared, Mercedes CEO says
Image for Hapag-Lloyd raises outlook for third time on strong freight rates
Hapag-Lloyd raises outlook for third time on strong freight rates
Image for Top German banks form venture to fight financial crime
Top German banks form venture to fight financial crime
View All Finance Posts