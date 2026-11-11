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EU threatens significant fines for unfair online trade practices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU threatens significant fines for unfair online trade practices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Finance Regulation European Union

EU Proposes Significant Fines for Unfair Online Trade Practices in New Draft Law

Overview of the European Commission's Digital Fairness Act

By Foo Yun Chee and Bart Biesemans

Introduction to the Draft Law and Its Implications

BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Companies resorting to unfair digital trade practices to push people to buy more or target children with personalised advertising risk fines of as much as 6% of their annual global turnover under a new European Commission draft law.

EU Justice Chief's Statement

"Our consumer protection rules will help ensure that businesses compete on the merits of their products and services, not on their ability to exploit consumers or their ability to evade the rules," said EU justice chief Michael McGrath.

"We are not making it harder to do business, we are making it harder to do business unfairly," McGrath told a press conference on Wednesday.

Key Provisions and Criticisms of the Digital Fairness Act

The proposed Digital Fairness Act (DFA) aims to give consumers more rights but has been criticised by some businesses because of overlaps with existing laws and a proposed plan to keep children safe from online dangers.

Legislative Process and Next Steps

The DFA, part of a crackdown requiring Big Tech and online platforms to do more to police their platforms, will need to be agreed with European Union countries and the European Parliament in the coming months before it can become law.

Targeted Practices and Consumer Protection Measures

The proposed law wants to ban dark patterns and tackle addictive designs of digital products and misleading influencer marketing, pricing practices and subscription traps, which the Commission said cost consumers billions of euros yearly.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Bart Meijer and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Proposed Digital Fairness Act (DFA) targets dark patterns, addictive design, influencer marketing, unfair personalisation, subscription traps and opaque pricing, aiming to strengthen consumer rights online. (europarl.europa.eu)
  • Fines of up to 6% of a company’s worldwide annual turnover could be imposed for serious violations, enforceable by national authorities or directly by the Commission in cross-border cases. (digitalfairnessact.squarespace.com)
  • The DFA is set to replace and update the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive with a directly applicable Regulation, streamlining rules and reducing regulatory fragmentation across the EU. (hlc.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the maximum fine for unfair online trade practices under the proposed EU law?
Companies risk fines of up to 6% of their annual global turnover for unfair digital trade practices.
What is the main aim of the Digital Fairness Act (DFA)?
The DFA aims to give consumers more rights and protect them from exploitative online practices.
Which practices does the proposed EU law seek to ban or regulate?
The law would ban dark patterns, addictive digital designs, misleading influencer marketing, deceptive pricing, and subscription traps.
Who needs to approve the Digital Fairness Act before it becomes law?
The DFA must be agreed upon by EU countries and the European Parliament.

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