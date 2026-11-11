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Alcon shares fall as tighter eye-care market outlook raises growth concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Alcon shares fall as tighter eye-care market outlook raises growth concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Alcon Shares Fall as Weak Eye-Care Market Outlook Sparks Growth Worries

Alcon Faces Market Challenges Amidst Profit Upgrades

By Kira Britten and Jesus Calero

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Swiss eye-care company Alcon fell around 6% on Wednesday as a weaker market outlook clouded its earlier profit upgrades, with analysts pointing to disappointing sales of implantable products such as intraocular lenses used to treat cataracts.

Impact of Market Conditions on Alcon’s Growth

New surgical equipment and eye treatments had helped Alcon raise its earnings forecasts twice this year, but a sluggish US cataract market and continued competition are now testing whether those products can sustain growth.

US Cataract Market and Surgical Volumes

Alcon CEO David Endicott said in August that US cataract surgery volumes were being held back by retiring surgeons and younger replacements performing fewer operations despite continued demand from patients.

Revised Growth Forecasts and Analyst Reactions

Alcon expects the markets it serves to grow about 3% in 2026, down from between 3% and 4% previously. It also lowered the top end of its annual earnings growth forecast by 1 percentage point to between 12% and 14%.

"All in, we acknowledge Q3 is unlikely to settle the debate around the forward growth path for the company," Citi said in a note to investors.

Financial Performance and Share Price Impact

Third-quarter sales rose 5% to $2.72 billion, but slightly missed market expectations, as sales of implantables fell 2%.

Profitability Concerns

The strength of Alcon's profits also came into question. JPMorgan analysts calculated that its operating profit would have missed expectations by around 9% without a $58 million tariff refund, rather than the slight beat it posted.

Market Reaction

The shares were on track for their worst trading day in six months as of 1005 GMT.

(Reporting by Kira Britten and Jesus Calero in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Alcon trimmed its 2026 core diluted EPS growth guidance to a range of 12%–14% (down from 12%–15%) and narrowed net sales growth to about 6% constant currency ─ tightening its full-year outlook. (alcon.com)
  • Q3 net sales rose 5% year‑over‑year to $2.717 billion, but surgical implantables—especially intraocular lenses—declined 2%, weighed down by U.S. competitive pressures and low cataract surgery volumes. (alcon.com)
  • CEO David Endicott highlighted that U.S. cataract surgery volumes remain constrained as many surgeons retire and less experienced younger replacements perform fewer procedures, dampening growth prospects. (earningscalls.dev)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Alcon shares fall by around 6%?
Alcon shares dropped after a weaker market outlook and disappointing sales of implantable products, raising concerns about future growth.
What products impacted Alcon's sales performance?
Sales of implantable products, especially intraocular lenses for cataract treatment, fell by 2%, contributing to the missed expectations.
How did the US cataract market affect Alcon's results?
A sluggish US cataract market, with retiring surgeons and fewer operations by younger doctors, limited Alcon's growth potential.
What are Alcon's revised market growth expectations?
Alcon now expects the markets it serves to grow about 3% in 2026, down from earlier projections of 3% to 4%.
How did Alcon's Q3 results compare to expectations?
Third-quarter sales rose 5% but slightly missed market expectations; profits were questioned due to reliance on a tariff refund.

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