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Vestas profit hit by weak volume, broken turbine blade - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Vestas profit hit by weak volume, broken turbine blade

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Finance Markets Wind Energy Earnings Report

Vestas Q3 Profit Misses Expectations Amid Blade Incident and Lower Orders

Vestas Third-Quarter Financial Results and Market Impact

By Stine Jacobsen

Profit Miss and Contributing Factors

COPENHAGEN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Vestas posted a weaker-than-expected third-quarter profit on Wednesday as a result of softer deliveries and costs incurred from a broken blade at a German offshore project, sending the Danish company's shares lower.

Order Bookings and Market Performance

Vestas also reported lower order bookings than expected by analysts for the July to September period, down 27% from a year earlier, which it said was primarily due to a lower intake for orders on US onshore turbines.

Shares in the world's biggest wind turbine maker outside China fell by 9% before partially recovering to trade 4.2% lower at 1107 GMT after Vestas reported earnings before interest, tax and special items of €483 million ($539 million), lagging the €526 million forecast in a company-compiled poll of analysts.

Blade Incident at German Offshore Project

Vestas said it took a hit after a huge turbine blade broke in July at the He Dreiht wind farm developed by utility EnBW.

"That's not for free, that has quite a large operating cost," Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen told investors, while declining to elaborate.

Market Outlook and Analyst Reactions

Electricity Demand and Order Intake

STRONG ELECTRICITY DEMAND

Vestas CFO Jakob Wegge-Larsen said the broken blade was an isolated incident and that the slowdown in order intake should not be seen as a sign of a weaker US onshore wind market, as bookings vary significantly in the short term.

"It is rare, in our history, that we have seen such strong demand for electricity. So it's hard for us to be negative about it, quite the opposite," Wegge-Larsen told Reuters.

Revised Outlook and Analyst Commentary

Vestas narrowed its adjusted full-year operating margin outlook to between 7.5% and 8.5% from 7% to 9% seen previously, and its sales outlook for the year to between €20.5 billion and €21.5 billion from €20 billion-€22 billion.

JPMorgan analysts, who have an "overweight" rating on the stock, said the narrowed guidance implied a roughly 6% cut to full-year adjusted operating profit expectations.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8957 euros)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • EBIT before special items missed forecasts at €483 million vs. €526 million expected; free cash flow plunged to €99 million from €508 million a year ago (in.investing.com).
  • Order intake declined 27% year‑on‑year to ~3.38 GW (≈€4.1 billion), primarily due to weaker U.S. onshore bookings, despite robust onshore demand in EMEA and Asia‑Pacific (onvista.de).
  • An isolated incident—a broken blade at EnBW’s He Dreiht offshore wind farm—raised operating costs; Vestas expects no further cost carryover into 2027 after Q4 restoration (benzinga.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vestas report a weaker third-quarter profit?
Vestas posted a weaker profit due to softer deliveries and costs from a broken turbine blade at a German offshore project.
What impact did the broken turbine blade have on Vestas' earnings?
The broken blade at the He Dreiht wind farm led to significant operating costs, contributing to the profit shortfall.
How did Vestas' order bookings compare to analyst expectations?
Order bookings were down 27% year-on-year and lower than analyst expectations, mainly due to less US onshore orders.
How did Vestas shares react after the earnings report?
Shares fell by 9% initially, then partially recovered to trade 4.2% lower by 1107 GMT following the announcement.
What guidance did Vestas provide for full-year margins and sales?
Vestas narrowed its full-year operating margin outlook to 7.5-8.5% and sales to €20.5-€21.5 billion.

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