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German antitrust authority says PayPal practices may restrict competition - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German antitrust authority says PayPal practices may restrict competition

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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German Federal Cartel Office Says PayPal Practices May Limit Competition

Overview of Antitrust Concerns Regarding PayPal in Germany

Federal Cartel Office's Statement

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Germany's antitrust authority, the Federal Cartel Office, said on Wednesday that a PayPal prohibition against online merchants charging customers extra fees to use the payment method may hinder competition and possibly violate the law.

PayPal's Response

• PayPal, one of the most common ways to pay online in Germany, said that it does not share the office's preliminary finding but that it would "continue to engage constructively in the proceedings".

Details of the Investigation

Market Share and Fee Structure

• The cartel office, which opened an investigation in 2023, said that PayPal charges above-average fees compared with other payment methods and that its market share is also very high.

Impact on Consumer Choice and Competition

• "As long as PayPal has to be offered without extra charge, consumers have fewer incentives for using another payment method, which would also reduce the competitive pressure on PayPal’s merchant fees," the cartel office said.

Potential Consequences for PayPal

Profit Forfeiture Considerations

• The office said that it was also considering whether PayPal may have to hand over profits it has gained through the practice and that PayPal now had the opportunity to comment on its preliminary findings.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Matthias Inverardi, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • The German Federal Cartel Office opened proceedings in 2023, highlighting that PayPal’s no‑surcharge and payment‑method parity rules may breach EU and German competition laws (Article 102 TFEU, Sections 19 and 20 GWB) and possibly anti‑competitive agreement rules (Article 101 TFEU, Section 1 GWB). (one.oecd.org)
  • PayPal commands overwhelming online presence in Germany—detected on about 85.6 % of websites using payment service providers as of September 2026—and holds nearly 28.7 % of total online payment revenue in 2025, making it a ‘must‑have’ for merchants. (dataprovider.com)
  • By prohibiting surcharges or discounts, PayPal may shield itself from fee competition: the OECD notes such clauses reduce incentives for providers to lower merchant fees, potentially harming consumer welfare. (one.oecd.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the German Federal Cartel Office investigating regarding PayPal?
The office is investigating whether PayPal's prohibition on merchants charging extra fees for using its payment method restricts competition.
Why does the Federal Cartel Office believe PayPal's policy could hinder competition?
Because it reduces consumer incentive to use alternative payment methods, leading to less competitive pressure on PayPal's merchant fees.
What is PayPal's response to the investigation?
PayPal disagrees with the preliminary findings but said it will continue to engage constructively in the proceedings.
When did the antitrust investigation into PayPal begin?
The investigation was opened by the Federal Cartel Office in 2023.
Could PayPal be required to hand over profits due to its practices?
Yes, the authority is considering whether PayPal may have to hand over profits gained through the practice if found in violation.

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