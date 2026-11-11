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Thomson Reuters unveils $500 million share buyback plan - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thomson Reuters unveils $500 million share buyback plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Thomson Reuters Reveals $500 Million Share Buyback Plan as AI Costs Rise

Thomson Reuters Announces Share Buyback Amid Rising AI Expenditures

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters plans to buy back up to $500 million of its shares, the content and technology company said on Wednesday as concerns about rising AI costs weigh on its stock price.

Under the plan, Thomson Reuters may buy up to 7 million common shares, or about 1.6% of its issued and outstanding shares, between November 13, 2026, and November 12, 2027.

Key Details of the Buyback Plan

Here are more details:

Participation by Major Shareholder

• Thomson Reuters said its controlling investor Woodbridge, which owns about 70% of the company, plans to participate proportionally in the buyback to maintain its stake

Financial Performance and Market Reaction

• The company reported higher quarterly revenue earlier this month but its shares fell on what some investors said were concerns over the impact on profit of higher AI spending

Broader Market Context

• Wall Street has punished stocks from software firms to ​Alphabet and Amazon this earnings season on fears that the mounting bill will eat into corporate profits

Stock Performance and Company Overview

• Thomson Reuters's Canadian shares have declined about 15% so far this year

• Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters News

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Key Takeaways

  • The NCIB permits open‑market purchases across TSX, Nasdaq and other venues, plus an automatic share purchase plan to navigate blackout periods (smb.wltribune.com).
  • Woodbridge, which holds ~70 % of Thomson Reuters, will participate proportionally to avoid dilution of its ownership (smb.wltribune.com).
  • This follows a completed $600 million buyback earlier in 2026 and strong Q3 revenue growth, although investor concerns over rising AI spending continue to pressure the stock (investors.thomsonreuters.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Thomson Reuters planning to spend on share buybacks?
Thomson Reuters plans to buy back up to $500 million of its shares between November 2026 and November 2027.
What percentage of Thomson Reuters shares might be repurchased?
Up to 7 million common shares, or approximately 1.6% of its issued and outstanding shares, could be bought back.
Who is participating in the Thomson Reuters buyback program?
Woodbridge, the controlling investor owning about 70% of Thomson Reuters, will participate proportionally to maintain its stake.
Why have Thomson Reuters shares declined in 2023?
Shares have fallen about 15% this year due to investor concerns over higher AI spending impacting profits.
What triggered Wall Street's negative reaction to financial firms this earnings season?
Investors are worried that increased AI costs will reduce profits, affecting stocks of firms like Thomson Reuters, Alphabet, and Amazon.

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