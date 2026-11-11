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RWE's role in Uniper deal would be 'narrow in scope', CFO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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RWE's role in Uniper deal would be 'narrow in scope', CFO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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RWE’s Involvement in Uniper Deal Will Be Limited by Antitrust Challenges

Overview of RWE’s Potential Acquisition of Uniper

Antitrust Constraints on RWE’s Participation

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Any involvement of RWE in an acquisition of German peer Uniper would only happen under "very specific circumstances" and be "narrow in scope" due to antitrust hurdles, the company's finance chief Michael Mueller said on Wednesday.

Consortium Bid Details

RWE and KKR’s Indicative Offer

RWE has submitted an indicative bid for state-owned Uniper - which is currently being sold by Berlin - in a consortium with KKR, people familiar with the matter have previously said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • RWE is part of a non‑binding consortium bid with KKR for Uniper, joining other interested parties like Equinor, Apollo, EPH and Brookfield‑CPPIB (marketscreener.com)
  • RWE’s CFO emphasized its role would be restricted by competition law concerns, suggesting minimal operational involvement (brn-ag.de)
  • The German government plans to retain a blocking stake (approx. 25%+1 share) post‑deal to ensure Uniper remains integrated and secure for energy supply (briefs.co)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RWE's stance on acquiring Uniper?
RWE's CFO stated that any involvement in acquiring Uniper would be narrow in scope, happening only under very specific circumstances due to antitrust hurdles.
Who is involved in the Uniper acquisition bid?
RWE has submitted a bid for Uniper in a consortium with investment firm KKR.
Why are there antitrust concerns regarding RWE and Uniper?
Antitrust hurdles exist because both RWE and Uniper are major players in Germany's energy sector, requiring strict regulatory approval for any deal.
Who currently owns Uniper?
Uniper is currently state-owned and is being sold by the German government.
When did RWE submit its bid for Uniper?
According to sources, RWE's indicative bid for Uniper was submitted prior to the report dated November 11.

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