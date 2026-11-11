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Sterling drops against firmer dollar as markets price in a hawkish Fed - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling drops against firmer dollar as markets price in a hawkish Fed

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Sterling Drops as Dollar Strengthens on Fed Rate Hike Expectations

Market Reactions and Economic Factors Impacting Sterling

By Shashwat Chauhan and Javi West Larrañaga

US Dollar Strengthens on Inflation Data and Fed Comments

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The pound fell against the dollar on Wednesday, which strengthened across the board after US inflation data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials a day earlier fuelled bets that the US central bank will hike interest rates next month.

Sterling eased 0.2% to $1.331, pinned near its lowest in two weeks and extending losses after a 0.7% drop in the last session. 

Dollar Index and Interest Rate Expectations

The dollar index was up for the second straight day after data showed US consumer prices increased by more than expected in October and marked a third consecutive month of upside surprises. 

The US currency firmed against most others, as traders fully priced in a 25-basis-point interest rate hike in December, with slim chances of an outsized 50-bp hike also on the cards, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. 

Other Influences on the Pound

Energy Prices and UK Economic Data

Another potential headwind to the pound could be the rise in crude oil prices on Wednesday, given the UK's status as a net energy importer. Brent crude futures were 1.4% higher on the day. 

Investors will be watching for Britain's latest gross domestic product data, due on Thursday. A Reuters survey of economists forecasts 0.7% quarter-on-quarter growth in the third quarter, which would be a pick-up from the previous period.

Bank of England Policy and Inflation Concerns

The Bank of England raised interest rates last Thursday for the first time in over three years in an almost unanimous decision. Analysts have noted that hawkish expectations from the British central bank have supported the pound lately.  

Expert Commentary and Inflation Forecasts

"There is a shift now among central bankers to being slightly more hawkish, because there's a much greater concern that if they don't nip inflation in the bud, then we could see the second-round inflation really start to take effect," said Rory Glass, an FX dealer at Marex in London.

Forecasts from a leading academic think-tank released late on Tuesday said the BoE will not succeed in returning inflation to target before 2030, driven by second-round effects on wages caused by the Iran war. 

Sterling Performance Against the Euro

Meanwhile, the pound held steady at 83.6 pence against the euro after falling for the last four sessions, the longest such stretch since early September.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru, Javi West Larrañaga in Gdansk; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • US consumer prices in October rose 0.4% month‑on‑month, exceeding expectations and adding to inflationary pressures (apnews.com).
  • Markets now assign an around 82% probability of a 25‑basis‑point Fed rate hike on December 9, per futures‑based indicators (frenzycap.com).
  • Higher oil prices (Brent up ~1.4%) weigh on sterling as the UK is a net energy importer, while attention turns to upcoming UK GDP data (Q3 growth forecast ~0.7%) (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling drop against the dollar?
Sterling fell against the dollar after US inflation data and hawkish Federal Reserve comments boosted bets on an upcoming interest rate hike.
What are the expectations for the next US Federal Reserve meeting?
Markets are fully pricing in a 25-basis-point interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December, with a slim chance of a larger hike.
How did UK economic data influence the pound?
Investors are watching for the UK's latest GDP data and noted the recent Bank of England rate hike, which has provided some support to the pound.
What other factors are affecting the pound's value?
Rising crude oil prices and concerns about persistent inflation due to geopolitical risks are potential headwinds for the pound.

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