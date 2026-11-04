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Volvo Cars August-October sales volumes down 16% year-on-year - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Volvo Cars August-October sales volumes down 16% year-on-year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Volvo Cars Q3 Sales Down 16% Despite Strong Surge in Electric Vehicle Orders

Volvo Cars Q3 2023 Sales Performance Overview

Overall Sales Figures

STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Cars sold 141,656 vehicles in the three months through October, down 16% from the same period a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Sales

Fully Electric Car Sales

• Fully electric car sales volumes rose 27% to account for 34% of total sales, while plug-in hybrid sales fell 30%, accounting for 20% of volumes, it said

Plug-in Hybrid Sales

• "In China, we are adapting to lower demand and focusing on stabilising the business rather than chasing volumes," the company said in a statement

Regional Market Insights

China Market

• "In China, we are adapting to lower demand and focusing on stabilising the business rather than chasing volumes," the company said in a statement

Europe Market

• "In Europe, underlying demand for our fully electric cars remains strong, particularly for the EX60, with orders already exceeding 50,000 cars"

EX60 Model Performance

• "(EX60) deliveries are currently impacted by the ongoing production ramp-up, but we are steadily improving built volumes"

Company Ownership and Financial Update

Ownership Structure

• Volvo Cars is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding

Recent Financial Results and Job Cuts

• The company last month posted weaker-than-expected earnings and said it will cut another 2,500 jobs, sending its share price to record lows

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise Rasmussen)

Key Takeaways

  • Total sales down 16% YoY to 141,656 units in August–October; electrified models up, but overall volumes pressured by weak demand in China and the US. (marketscreener.com)
  • Fully electric sales rose 27%, reaching 34% of total; plug‑in hybrids fell 30% to 20% of volumes. (mfn.se)
  • EX60 gained over 50,000 orders in Europe, but production ramp‑up remains slow—only ~5,000 built since April—causing delivery delays and limiting its financial impact. (d2km96w3x5blkf.cloudfront.net)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Volvo Cars' sales volumes decline from August to October?
Volvo Cars' sales volumes fell by 16% year-on-year, totaling 141,656 vehicles.
What percentage of Volvo’s sales were fully electric cars?
Fully electric models accounted for 34% of Volvo Cars' total sales in the period.
How did plug-in hybrid sales perform for Volvo Cars?
Plug-in hybrid sales dropped by 30%, accounting for 20% of total sales volume.
What is the demand outlook for the Volvo EX60 in Europe?
Underlying demand for the Volvo EX60 is strong, with orders exceeding 50,000 units in Europe.
What operational changes has Volvo Cars announced recently?
Volvo Cars is cutting 2,500 jobs after posting weaker-than-expected earnings.

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