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Exclusive-Google extends voluntary buyout offers to employees in several countries

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Google Expands Voluntary Buyout Offers for Employees in Multiple Countries

Overview of Google's Global Voluntary Buyout Program

By Marleen Kaesebier and Kenrick Cai

Expansion of Buyout Offers and Strategic Cost Management

ZURICH, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google has expanded employee buyout offers to several countries this year as it looks to rein in rising costs amid heavy spending on artificial intelligence.

The search engine company confirmed to Reuters that it began offering voluntary exit packages in June to some employees in Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland.

Reuters could not determine how many employees have accepted the latest round of offers, which had not previously been reported.

Official Statement and Program Details

"In 2025, some of our teams introduced a voluntary exit program with severance," a Google spokesperson said in a statement. "This past summer, in June, we expanded this program globally in a few countries to support our important work ahead."

Industry Context and Workforce Shifts

The move comes amid mounting AI spending that has unnerved Wall Street and dented Alphabet's stock price. Microsoft last week offered voluntary buyouts to 60,000 employees in an effort to contain costs.

Alphabet's workforce has grown steadily in recent quarters, but it has sought to shift resources toward priority areas.

History and Impact of Voluntary Exit Programs

Previous Buyout Initiatives

The latest buyouts follow voluntary exit programs offered since last year to employees in some divisions in the US and Britain. Executives have described the program as an option for employees who no longer feel aligned with the company's pace or direction.

In at least one case, the company followed its voluntary offers to a division with a round of layoffs.

Hiring Priorities and Exclusions

Chief Financial Officer Anat Ashkenazi has repeatedly highlighted AI and cloud computing as key hiring priorities in quarterly earnings presentations. Employees in Google Cloud and AI unit DeepMind have been excluded from past buyout offers.

The latest expansion appears to follow the same pattern.

Country-Specific Details: Switzerland

Implementation of Buyout Offers in Switzerland

SWITZERLAND

In Switzerland, where Google employs about 5,000 people and has a major engineering hub in Zurich, three people familiar with the matter said the program covered multiple divisions but excluded DeepMind.

Employees began leaving in August after Google offered voluntary exit packages in the country, the people said.

Timeline and Terms of the Swiss Program

Google announced the packages in mid-June and gave responses by mid-July to employees who applied, they said. Staff who accepted received one month's salary for each year of service, up to a maximum of 12 months.

One person said at least four employees in a team of about 50 had accepted the offer.

Recent Layoffs and Employee Response

Google laid off more than 200 employees in Switzerland in 2023, prompting staff protests and a walkout. 

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier in Zurich and Kenrick Cai in San Francisco. Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Google has broadened its voluntary buyout offer globally beyond the US and UK to several European and Asian markets amid rising AI investment costs (canadian, France, Germany, Japan, Switzerland).
  • In Switzerland, Google’s Zurich hub began offering the program in mid‑June 2026, responses by mid‑July, excluding DeepMind; at least 4 of ~50 in one team accepted, receiving up to 12 months’ salary.
  • The moves align with similar cost‑containment efforts across Big Tech—Microsoft recently offered buyouts to ~60,000 employees (~27% of its workforce) amid AI infrastructure spending.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries are included in Google's expanded voluntary buyout program?
Google's expanded voluntary buyout program includes Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and Switzerland.
Why is Google offering voluntary buyouts to employees?
Google is offering voluntary buyouts to control rising costs, especially due to heavy investment in artificial intelligence.
Are all Google divisions included in the buyout offers?
No, divisions such as Google Cloud and AI unit DeepMind have been excluded from past and current buyout offers.
What severance is offered to employees accepting the buyout in Switzerland?
Employees in Switzerland who accept the buyout receive one month’s salary per year of service, up to a maximum of 12 months.
Has Google previously conducted layoffs in Switzerland?
Yes, Google laid off more than 200 employees in Switzerland in 2023, which led to staff protests and a walkout.

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