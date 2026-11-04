GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Pub chain J D Wetherspoon flags slower recent sales growth, backs outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Pub chain J D Wetherspoon flags slower recent sales growth, backs outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

JD Wetherspoon Reports Slower Sales Growth but Confirms 2027 Profit Outlook

JD Wetherspoon Sales and Profit Performance Update

Sales Growth Overview

Nov 4 (Reuters) - British pub chain JD Wetherspoon said on Wednesday like-for-like sales rose 8.2% in the 14 weeks to November 1, though growth slowed in the latest five weeks, and it remained comfortable with market expectations for the year.

Recent Sales Trends

• The pub operator, known colloquially as Spoons, said like-for-like sales growth eased to 7.5% in the most recent five weeks from 8.6% in the preceding nine weeks

Management Commentary

• Chairman Tim Martin said the company was comfortable with current market expectations

Financial Year Outlook

• “The company has had a good start to the financial year. There are still three quarters to go and profit forecasts are very dependent on the level of sales growth," said Martin

Profit Forecasts

Analysts' Consensus for 2027

• The analysts' consensus profit estimate for fiscal 2027, compiled by the company, is £76.4 million ($102.8 million) for a 53-week year, compared with profit of £77.7 million in fiscal 2026, on an adjusted basis

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7433 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca)

Key Takeaways

  • Like‑for‑like sales rose 8.2% over the 14 weeks to November 1, with momentum easing from 8.6% to 7.5% in the latest five‑week period.
  • Chairman Tim Martin reiterated confidence in the company’s ability to meet market expectations, despite cost pressures and softer recent growth.
  • Analysts’ consensus profit for fiscal 2027 stands at approximately £76.4 million, close to the prior year’s £77.7 million adjusted profit.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did JD Wetherspoon's like-for-like sales increase?
JD Wetherspoon's like-for-like sales rose 8.2% in the 14 weeks to November 1.
Did JD Wetherspoon's sales growth slow recently?
Yes, like-for-like sales growth slowed to 7.5% in the most recent five weeks from 8.6% in the previous nine weeks.
Is JD Wetherspoon maintaining its financial outlook?
Yes, the company stated it remains comfortable with current market expectations for the year.
Who commented on JD Wetherspoon's financial performance?
Chairman Tim Martin commented on the company's financial performance, expressing confidence in the outlook.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Germany services growth slows in October as demand slips, PMI shows

Germany services growth slows in October as demand slips, PMI shows

Image for Mubadala-owned Moeve agrees sale of Algerian oil assets to Pertamina

Mubadala-owned Moeve agrees sale of Algerian oil assets to Pertamina

Image for French services sector contracts in October at fastest pace since May, PMI shows

French services sector contracts in October at fastest pace since May, PMI shows

Image for Italy services growth accelerates but cost pressures intensify, PMI shows

Italy services growth accelerates but cost pressures intensify, PMI shows

Image for Exclusive-Google extends voluntary buyout offers to employees in several countries

Exclusive-Google extends voluntary buyout offers to employees in several countries

Image for Spanish services growth cools, still above trend, PMI shows

Spanish services growth cools, still above trend, PMI shows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Euro zone economic growth slows to four-month low in October, PMI shows
Euro zone economic growth slows to four-month low in October, PMI shows
Image for Volvo Cars August-October sales volumes down 16% year-on-year
Volvo Cars August-October sales volumes down 16% year-on-year
Image for Spain's antitrust watchdog probes potential competition breaches in energy markets
Spain's antitrust watchdog probes potential competition breaches in energy markets
Image for UniCredit scraps remote working for top managers, plans wider rollout, unions say
UniCredit scraps remote working for top managers, plans wider rollout, unions say
Image for BP taps Shell's Emma Lewis to head downstream business
BP taps Shell's Emma Lewis to head downstream business
Image for UK's Barratt Redrow flags slower bookings after 12% decline in home completions
UK's Barratt Redrow flags slower bookings after 12% decline in home completions
Image for Crypto dips on Democrat midterm wins, Binance hack dents optimism 
Crypto dips on Democrat midterm wins, Binance hack dents optimism 
Image for Exclusive-India's IndiGo in talks with Embraer to buy 100 jets, sources say
Exclusive-India's IndiGo in talks with Embraer to buy 100 jets, sources say
Image for BMW warns on profit again as restructuring costs bite
BMW warns on profit again as restructuring costs bite
Image for Jeweller Pandora slightly raises outlook and speeds up launches
Jeweller Pandora slightly raises outlook and speeds up launches
Image for M&S profit rebounds from cyberattack but clothing drags on recovery
M&S profit rebounds from cyberattack but clothing drags on recovery
Image for Novo's CFO Karsten Munk Knudsen to leave company
Novo's CFO Karsten Munk Knudsen to leave company
View All Finance Posts