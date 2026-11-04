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Euro zone wage growth to rebound slightly next year, ECB says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro zone wage growth to rebound slightly next year, ECB says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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ECB Projects Slight Rebound in Euro Zone Wage Growth Next Year

Euro Zone Wage Growth Outlook and ECB Analysis

Recent Wage Growth Trends

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Wage growth in the euro zone is likely to rebound slightly in the first nine months of next year based on the latest pay deals, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

ECB's Monetary Policy Stance

The ECB, which kept interest rates steady last week but hinted at a hike at its next meeting, is on the lookout for any sign that the recent, energy-fuelled rise in inflation is spreading to salaries.

Wage Tracker Data and Projections

Its headline wage tracker, which covers active collective bargaining agreements, put pay hikes at 2.7% in the second half of this year.

Forecast for Next Year

The tracker, which smoothes one-off payments over 12 months, then points to a decline to 2.4% in the third quarter of next year, although the ECB cautioned this was based on a limited sample.

Excluding One-Off Payments

Excluding one-off payments, the ECB's wage tracker increased from 2.6% in 2026 to 2.8% for first three quarters of 2027.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB’s headline wage tracker (with smoothed one‑offs) stands at 2.7 % in late 2026, expected to dip to 2.4 % in Q3 2027 (limited sample) (ecb.europa.eu)
  • Wage tracker excluding one‑off payments (structural wage growth) increases from 2.6 % in 2026 to 2.8 % in first half of 2027 (ecb.europa.eu)
  • Forward‑looking data coverage narrows in early 2027 (employee coverage drops from ~46 % to ~25–32 %), so projections are tentative (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the ECB say about euro zone wage growth next year?
The ECB expects euro zone wage growth to rebound slightly in the first nine months of next year based on recent pay deals.
How much are pay hikes in the euro zone this year?
According to the ECB's wage tracker, pay hikes are at 2.7% in the second half of this year.
What is the ECB's wage tracker?
The ECB's wage tracker monitors active collective bargaining agreements and smoothes one-off payments over 12 months.
Is wage growth projected to decline or increase next year?
The wage tracker indicates a decline to 2.4% in the third quarter of next year, though forecasts are based on limited data.
How is inflation affecting wage growth in the euro zone?
The ECB is monitoring if the recent rise in inflation, mainly due to energy prices, is spreading to salaries.

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