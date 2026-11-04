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Crypto dips on Democrat midterm wins, Binance hack dent optimism - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Crypto dips on Democrat midterm wins, Binance hack dent optimism 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Finance cryptocurrency Markets Regulation

Crypto Markets Fall as Democrat Wins and Binance Hack Challenge Optimism

By Amanda Cooper and Jiaxing Li

Market Reaction and Industry Impact

LONDON/HONG KONG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies briefly dipped on Wednesday as Democrats won majorities in both the Senate and House in the US midterm elections, a potential blow to an industry that has pushed for faster deregulation for digital assets.

Political Developments and Crypto Regulation

The sector has spent more than $300 million backing crypto-friendly Democrats and Republicans in roughly equal measure during the current and previous election cycles, hoping to pass legislation US crypto companies say will put them on a solid legal footing and allow them to thrive.

Market Performance and Investor Sentiment

Bitcoin briefly touched a six-week low before recovering to trade roughly flat by 0715 GMT at $78,070. Ether traded at $2,292, up just 1%. 

Bitcoin has fallen by around 41% since hitting record highs above $122,000 in October 2025, bringing the value of the broader crypto market to around $2.61 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. 

Factors Driving Market Downturn

The market has lost some $300 billion in value in the last month alone, as deepening concern about future returns from AI and the strain of rising borrowing costs pushed investors into less risky assets such as government bonds and safe-haven currencies. 

Sentiment has also been hurt by the $6 billion hack of the Binance platform last week, the largest heist in history. 

On Tuesday, Binance customers had withdrawn a net $4.72 billion from the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange since it reopened following the hack at the weekend.

Expert Insights on Crypto Market Challenges

"The market may be re-evaluating the risk-reward profile of crypto assets. On one hand, the string of security incidents is forcing investors to re-examine the industry's security infrastructure and custody risks," Tim Sun, Senior Researcher at HashKey, said.

"On the other hand, potential shifts in the US political landscape could stall the progress of structural crypto legislation and institutional framework development. All of these factors leave the crypto market facing strong headwinds," he said.

Trump’s Influence and Regulatory Changes

Trump, who vowed to make the United States the "crypto capital of the world" during his 2024 presidential campaign, has made his own forays into digital assets, with the launch of his "Trump" meme coin, plus his family's World Liberty Financial crypto platform, among other ventures.

Recent Reforms and Legislation

The sector has seen sweeping reforms in the almost two years since Trump returned to office, including lighter enforcement, the creation of a strategic bitcoin reserve. 

Washington has also allowed for easier access to banking and exchange-traded products and passed a federal stablecoin law that could help these assets move into the mainstream payments and money transfer systems.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong; Editing by xxxxx)

Key Takeaways

  • Democrats’ midterm sweep sparked fears of tighter crypto regulation, undermining prior gains from deregulatory policies (apnews.com)
  • Binance suffered a record‑breaking $6.3 billion heist linked to North Korean hackers, executed via a fake job interview and malware infiltration (apnews.com)
  • Nearly half of the stolen assets—approximately $3 billion—have been frozen, and Binance has pledged to cover all user losses using its own reserves (coindesk.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Binance hack impact the crypto market?
The $6 billion Binance hack dented market confidence, leading to net customer withdrawals of $4.72 billion and increased concerns about crypto security.
How much has the crypto market lost in the last month?
The broader crypto market has lost about $300 billion in value in the last month due to heightened risk aversion and security incidents.
What reforms have occurred in the US crypto sector since Trump's return to office?
Reforms include lighter enforcement, creation of a strategic bitcoin reserve, easier access to banking for crypto, and a federal stablecoin law.

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