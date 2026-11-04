GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UniCredit scraps remote working for top managers, plans wider rollout, unions say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UniCredit scraps remote working for top managers, plans wider rollout, unions say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking workplace Italy News

UniCredit Ends Remote Working for Management, Considers Policy for Entire Staff

UniCredit's Shift in Remote Work Policy

Immediate Changes for Management

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit has scrapped remote working arrangements for CEO Andrea Orcel's direct reports with immediate effect, and plans to extend the measure next year, unions said, citing a letter from Orcel.

Union Response to New Measures

• In a statement released late on Tuesday, workers' representatives at UniCredit said the measure had made remote working an exception that had to be agreed in advance

Potential Extension to All Staff

• "The provision will be effectively widened to include all staff from January, with some exceptions ... which the company was not clear about," the unions said after a meeting with UniCredit management

Bank's Perspective on In-Person Collaboration

• A spokesperson for UniCredit said the bank believed that "in-person collaboration plays an important role in fostering knowledge sharing, professional development and effective teamwork"

• UniCredit remains committed to providing flexible working arrangements, the spokesperson added

Union Criticism and Industry Comparison

• The unions said they rejected the company's "unilateral decision", which ran counter to hopes that remote working arrangements could be extended to employees in branches as in other banking groups

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Remote working for top managers (GEC level) has been scrapped effective immediately, per an internal letter emphasizing in‑office leadership and responsiveness to clients
  • Unions report that, while UniCredit cites the importance of in‑person collaboration, the company still claims commitment to flexibility, but failed to clarify exceptions for certain staff categories
  • The measure is slated to apply broadly to all employees by January 2027, though details on exceptions remain unclear, prompting criticism from unions

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes did UniCredit make to its remote working policy?
UniCredit ended remote working for CEO Andrea Orcel’s direct reports and plans to expand this measure to all staff from January, with some exceptions.
Why did UniCredit end remote working for top managers?
UniCredit’s spokesperson stated that in-person collaboration fosters knowledge sharing, professional development, and effective teamwork.
Will UniCredit still offer flexible working options?
According to a spokesperson, UniCredit remains committed to providing flexible working arrangements despite the new policy.
How did unions react to UniCredit’s decision?
Unions rejected UniCredit’s unilateral decision, expressing disappointment that remote working was not extended to employees in branches as other banks have done.
When will the new remote working policy be extended to all UniCredit staff?
The new remote work policy is expected to affect all staff starting from January, except for some unspecified roles.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Germany services growth slows in October as demand slips, PMI shows

Germany services growth slows in October as demand slips, PMI shows

Image for Mubadala-owned Moeve agrees sale of Algerian oil assets to Pertamina

Mubadala-owned Moeve agrees sale of Algerian oil assets to Pertamina

Image for French services sector contracts in October at fastest pace since May, PMI shows

French services sector contracts in October at fastest pace since May, PMI shows

Image for Italy services growth accelerates but cost pressures intensify, PMI shows

Italy services growth accelerates but cost pressures intensify, PMI shows

Image for Exclusive-Google extends voluntary buyout offers to employees in several countries

Exclusive-Google extends voluntary buyout offers to employees in several countries

Image for Spanish services growth cools, still above trend, PMI shows

Spanish services growth cools, still above trend, PMI shows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Euro zone economic growth slows to four-month low in October, PMI shows
Euro zone economic growth slows to four-month low in October, PMI shows
Image for Volvo Cars August-October sales volumes down 16% year-on-year
Volvo Cars August-October sales volumes down 16% year-on-year
Image for Spain's antitrust watchdog probes potential competition breaches in energy markets
Spain's antitrust watchdog probes potential competition breaches in energy markets
Image for Pub chain J D Wetherspoon flags slower recent sales growth, backs outlook
Pub chain J D Wetherspoon flags slower recent sales growth, backs outlook
Image for BP taps Shell's Emma Lewis to head downstream business
BP taps Shell's Emma Lewis to head downstream business
Image for UK's Barratt Redrow flags slower bookings after 12% decline in home completions
UK's Barratt Redrow flags slower bookings after 12% decline in home completions
Image for Crypto dips on Democrat midterm wins, Binance hack dents optimism 
Crypto dips on Democrat midterm wins, Binance hack dents optimism 
Image for Exclusive-India's IndiGo in talks with Embraer to buy 100 jets, sources say
Exclusive-India's IndiGo in talks with Embraer to buy 100 jets, sources say
Image for BMW warns on profit again as restructuring costs bite
BMW warns on profit again as restructuring costs bite
Image for Jeweller Pandora slightly raises outlook and speeds up launches
Jeweller Pandora slightly raises outlook and speeds up launches
Image for M&S profit rebounds from cyberattack but clothing drags on recovery
M&S profit rebounds from cyberattack but clothing drags on recovery
Image for Novo's CFO Karsten Munk Knudsen to leave company
Novo's CFO Karsten Munk Knudsen to leave company
View All Finance Posts