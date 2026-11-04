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Euro zone economic growth slows to four-month low in October, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro zone economic growth slows to four-month low in October, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Euro zone economic growth slows to four-month low in October, PMI shows

Euro Zone Economic Performance and PMI Analysis

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The euro zone's economic expansion slowed sharply but did remain resilient in October as demand — a key gauge of underlying momentum — came close to stalling while rising costs squeezed businesses and confidence hit its weakest level in five months, a survey showed on Wednesday.

PMI Data and Economic Growth Rate

The S&P Global Eurozone Composite PMI fell to 51.7 in October from September's 53.1, a four-month low, and under a preliminary estimate of 51.9.

Readings above 50.0 indicate growth in activity.

Expert Commentary on Growth Trends

"October's PMI survey data indicate that the euro zone economy is growing at a respectable though unexciting 0.3% rate at the start of the fourth quarter, building on the robust performance seen throughout the third quarter," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Demand, Orders, and Sector Performance

New orders grew only marginally in October, a steep drop from three months of stronger growth, with demand for services edging lower. Overall export orders rose for a third consecutive month but also lost pace. Both manufacturing and services output expanded at slower rates, pointing to a broad-based cooling.

Employment Trends

Employment fell marginally. Services firms led the decline, partly negating a slight rise in factory headcounts.

Cost Pressures and Price Inflation

Cost pressures intensified with input price inflation climbing to a five-month high. Businesses raised their charges sharply, though slightly less aggressively than in September.

Energy Prices and Consumer Impact

"Further upward price pressures were reported in October, largely linked to higher energy prices, which are squeezing customers' budgets and discouraging spending," Williamson said.

Monetary Policy and Business Confidence

As expected the European Central Bank left interest rates on hold last week, but economists polled by Reuters last month said it would hike again in December.

Business Confidence and Regional Performance

Business confidence weakened for a third straight month and remained below its long-run average.

Country-Specific Trends

France was the weakest performer, slipping back into contraction after a brief recovery in September. Germany, Italy, Spain and Ireland continued to grow, though all lost momentum.

Services Sector Overview

The euro zone services PMI, which feeds into the composite index, fell to 51.4 from 53.0 in September, also a four-month low.

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • The S&P Global Eurozone Composite PMI fell to 51.7 in October from 53.1 in September, signaling the slowest growth in four months despite remaining above the 50‑point growth threshold. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • Rising input costs—driven in part by energy prices—pushed input inflation to a five‑month high, compelling firms to raise selling prices even as demand, new orders and hiring all weakened. (spglobal.com)
  • Economic and political turmoil in France dragged on activity, while Germany, Italy, Spain and Ireland still expanded, though at slower paces. Economists expect the ECB to keep rates on hold for now but likely raise them in December. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Eurozone Composite PMI in October?
The S&P Global Eurozone Composite PMI fell to 51.7 in October, a four-month low.
What caused the slowdown in Eurozone economic growth in October?
Slowing demand, rising costs, and weaker business confidence contributed to the slowdown.
Which countries in the euro zone experienced contraction?
France slipped back into contraction, while Germany, Italy, Spain, and Ireland continued to grow but at a slower pace.
How did cost pressures impact Eurozone businesses in October?
Input price inflation hit a five-month high, prompting businesses to raise their charges amid higher energy prices.
Did employment levels change in the Eurozone in October?
Employment fell marginally, with declines in services partly offset by a slight rise in factory jobs.

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