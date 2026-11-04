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Spanish services growth cools, still above trend, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spanish services growth cools, still above trend, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Spain Services PMI: Expansion Slows in October but Stays Above Trend

Spain's Services Sector Performance in October

Growth Trends and PMI Index

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Spain's services sector saw strong growth in October, though the expansion was slower than in each of the previous three months as new business growth cooled and export sales fell, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

• The S&P Global Spain Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 57.2 in October from 58.3 in September. The 50 mark separates growth from contraction

Expert Commentary

• "Spain's services economy continued to expand at an above-average rate during October and was therefore indicative of a positive start to the final quarter of the year in terms of economic growth," said Paul Smith, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence

Business Confidence and Outlook

Factors Driving Confidence

• Business confidence strengthened to its highest level since February, with firms citing previous investment plans and hopes that the upcoming general election on November 29 may bring positive change

Business Activity and Employment

New Business and Export Trends

• New business volumes increased again but growth eased to a five-month low. New export business contracted for a second straight month

Employment Growth

• Employment rose again, extending a run of job creation to more than four years. The pace of hiring was the strongest since July

Inflation and Price Trends

Input and Output Prices

• Input price inflation accelerated to its highest level since March, as companies reported higher energy, fuel and transport expenses. Output price inflation, however, eased from September's five-month high

Manufacturing Sector Comparison

Sister Manufacturing Sector Index

• The sister manufacturing sector index, released on Monday, expanded in October at its fastest pace since August 2025

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Services PMI slowed to 57.2 in October from 58.3 in September, but remains significantly above the long‑term average (~52.2) indicating continued above‑trend growth.
  • Employment saw its strongest hiring pace since July, extending over four years of continuous job creation; input costs surged to a multi‑month high, though output price growth eased.
  • Business confidence hit the highest level since February, fueled by prior investment plans and optimism around the November 29 snap election, despite cooling new business and declining export orders.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Spain Services PMI in October?
The Spain Services PMI Business Activity Index was 57.2 in October.
Did the Spanish services sector continue to grow in October?
Yes, the sector expanded, although at a slower rate than in the previous three months.
How did new business and export sales perform?
New business growth slowed to a five-month low while export sales fell for the second straight month.
What factors contributed to higher input price inflation?
Companies reported higher energy, fuel, and transport expenses, pushing input price inflation to its highest since March.
How did employment trends progress in October?
Employment rose again, marking more than four years of continuous job creation, with the strongest hiring since July.

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