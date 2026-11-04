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India's IndiGo in talks with Embraer for 100 jets, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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India's IndiGo in talks with Embraer for 100 jets, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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IndiGo Reportedly Negotiating Major Order for 100 Embraer Jets

IndiGo’s Potential Deal with Embraer: Details and Implications

(Corrects to add dropped words in the first paragraph)

By Abhijith Ganapavaram and Aditi Shah

Early-Stage Negotiations and Order Size

NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - India's largest airline IndiGo is in early-stage talks to buy 100 regional jets from Embraer, with options for about 50 more, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, in what could be one of the largest commercial aircraft orders placed with the Brazilian planemaker.

Responses from IndiGo and Embraer

IndiGo and Embraer did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Embraer’s Push in the Indian Market

Embraer has been pushing its regional jets to Indian airlines and this year signed a non-binding pact with Adani Defence & Aerospace to explore a final assembly line in India for its E175 jets, which can seat up to 88 passengers. The firm also makes the larger E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets, which can seat up to 114 and 146 passengers, respectively.

Uncertainty and Delivery Timeline

An IndiGo-Embraer deal is not guaranteed, and the aircraft model and quantity have not been finalised, the two people said on condition of anonymity. Deliveries are likely to begin from or after 2030, they said.

Financial Impact and Industry Context

Significance of the Potential Order

While talks between IndiGo and Embraer have been reported previously, Reuters is first to reveal the number of planes and options under consideration. If concluded, the 100 jets alone could be worth billions of dollars at list prices, though discounts are common in such deals.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Aditi Shah; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • IndiGo negotiating to purchase 100 Embraer regional jets plus ~50 options, deliveries likely starting post-2030 (Reuters) (economictimes.indiatimes.com)
  • This potential order would be among the largest Embraer has ever received in India, aligning with plans to establish a final assembly line with Adani Defence & Aerospace (economictimes.indiatimes.com)
  • Embraer and Adani are advancing an enhanced MoU for an E175 final assembly line in India, part of India’s broader regional aviation expansion under UDAN (status.embraer.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jets is IndiGo considering buying from Embraer?
IndiGo is in early-stage talks to buy 100 regional jets from Embraer, with options for about 50 more.
Which models of Embraer jets are being discussed?
The talks involve Embraer's E175, E190-E2, and E195-E2 jets, which can seat between 88 and 146 passengers.
When could deliveries of these jets begin?
Deliveries are likely to begin from or after 2030 if the deal is finalized.
Has IndiGo confirmed the deal with Embraer?
No, the IndiGo-Embraer deal is not guaranteed and the aircraft model and quantity have not yet been finalized.
How significant could this aircraft order be for Embraer?
If concluded, the 100 jets alone could be worth billions of dollars at list prices, making it one of Embraer’s largest orders.

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