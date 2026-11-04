GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
BMW warns on profit again as restructuring costs bite - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

BMW warns on profit again as restructuring costs bite

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

BMW Warns on Profits as Restructuring Costs and China Sales Impact Earnings

BMW's Third-Quarter Performance and Outlook

By Rachel More

Profit Warning and Restructuring Costs

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Premium automaker BMW reported an 11% drop in third-quarter pretax earnings on Wednesday, hours after warning that restructuring costs would hit results later this year and all but erase its core operating margin.

The German company issued its second profit warning in less than five months late Tuesday, blaming fourth-quarter costs tied to a restructuring programme that includes 8,000 layoffs in its home market.

Financial Results and Analyst Expectations

Third-quarter pretax earnings came in at €2.1 billion ($2.4 billion), in line with analysts' expectations in a company-provided consensus.

The operating margin in BMW's core automotive business narrowed to 3.4%, beating analysts' forecast of 3.1% but down from 5.2% a year earlier.

Future Margin Forecasts

BMW now forecasts a margin of between minus 0.5% and plus 0.5% this year. Excluding restructuring charges, the margin should remain within its previous forecast range of above 2.0%, it said.

Restructuring Measures and Leadership Comments

The company said it planned to cut management functions more quickly under its restructuring drive.

"Current developments in our industry call for decisiveness and swift implementation. We will therefore specifically intensify and accelerate structural measures," CEO Milan Nedeljkovic said.

Revenue Decline and China Market Impact

Revenue fell 6% to €30.4 billion in the third quarter, hurt by declining sales in China, the world's largest auto market, where Western carmakers have struggled to keep pace with lower-cost domestic rivals.

BMW's sales in China fell 22% in the first nine months of the year. The company said this was in line with a broader downturn in the local auto market.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = €0.8905)

(Reporting by by Rachel More. Editing by Thomas Seythal and Mark Potter)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did BMW issue another profit warning?
BMW issued its second profit warning in less than five months due to future restructuring costs, which are expected to impact its earnings and operating margins.
How much did BMW's third-quarter pretax earnings fall?
BMW's third-quarter pretax earnings dropped by 11% to €2.1 billion, in line with analysts' expectations.
What is causing the decline in BMW's operating margin?
The decline is mainly due to restructuring costs, including layoffs, and lower sales in the Chinese market.
How did BMW's sales perform in China?
BMW's sales in China fell by 22% in the first nine months of the year, reflecting a broader downturn in the local auto market.
What restructuring measures is BMW implementing?
BMW is accelerating its restructuring programme, which includes 8,000 layoffs and faster management cuts to adapt to industry changes.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Jeweller Pandora nudges up 2026 outlook helped by demand for novelties

Jeweller Pandora nudges up 2026 outlook helped by demand for novelties

Image for M&S profit rebounds from cyber attack but clothing drags on recovery

M&S profit rebounds from cyber attack but clothing drags on recovery

Image for Novo's CFO Karsten Munk Knudsen to leave company

Novo's CFO Karsten Munk Knudsen to leave company

Image for Bottler Coca-Cola HBC raises revenue outlook on pricing actions, strong demand

Bottler Coca-Cola HBC raises revenue outlook on pricing actions, strong demand

Image for Europe set to open lower as Democratic sweep fuels AI regulation fears

Europe set to open lower as Democratic sweep fuels AI regulation fears

Image for Electrolux halves planned Italy redundancies under revised industrial plan

Electrolux halves planned Italy redundancies under revised industrial plan

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for BP taps Shell's Emma Lewis to head downstream business
BP taps Shell's Emma Lewis to head downstream business
Image for UK's Barratt Redrow flags slower bookings after 12% decline in home completions
UK's Barratt Redrow flags slower bookings after 12% decline in home completions
Image for Crypto dips on Democrat midterm wins, Binance hack dent optimism 
Crypto dips on Democrat midterm wins, Binance hack dent optimism 
Image for India's IndiGo in talks with Embraer for 100 jets, sources say
India's IndiGo in talks with Embraer for 100 jets, sources say
Image for Dsm-firmenich posts Q3 results slightly above expectations, raises growth outlook
Dsm-firmenich posts Q3 results slightly above expectations, raises growth outlook
Image for Novo Nordisk raises 2026 outlook as Wegovy pill beats forecasts
Novo Nordisk raises 2026 outlook as Wegovy pill beats forecasts
Image for Continental raises 2026 outlook on tyre business strength
Continental raises 2026 outlook on tyre business strength
Image for BMW reports lower Q3 earnings as restructuring spells more pain towards end of year
BMW reports lower Q3 earnings as restructuring spells more pain towards end of year
Image for Barry Callebaut assumes higher cocoa prices as it guides for weaker profit outlook
Barry Callebaut assumes higher cocoa prices as it guides for weaker profit outlook
Image for Heidelberg Materials deepens cost cuts after forecast-beating Q3 results
Heidelberg Materials deepens cost cuts after forecast-beating Q3 results
Image for Fresenius lifts 2026 expectations after strong Q3
Fresenius lifts 2026 expectations after strong Q3
Image for Exclusive-Lindt investors seek board shake-up at chocolate maker after CEO ouster
Exclusive-Lindt investors seek board shake-up at chocolate maker after CEO ouster
View All Finance Posts