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UK's Barratt Redrow flags slower bookings after 12% decline in home completions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Barratt Redrow flags slower bookings after 12% decline in home completions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Barratt Redrow Reports 12% Decline in Home Completions Amid UK Market Slowdown

UK Housing Market Challenges and Barratt Redrow's Performance

Impact of Mortgage and Interest Rates

Nov 4 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Barratt Redrow on Wednesday posted a 12% fall in home completions and pointed to slower bookings by individual buyers in the 17 weeks to October 25, as elevated mortgage and interest rates weighed on demand.

Higher rates have exacerbated a slowdown in the UK housing sector by weakening buyer demand at a time when elevated energy and construction costs due to the Iran war are already piling pressure on homebuilders.

Government Initiatives and Investor Sentiment

"Your First Home" Scheme

While the government's "Your First Home" scheme, unveiled in September, had initially raised hopes of reviving some demand, investors were disappointed by details released in last month's budget due to the delayed rollout, limited funding and developer fees.

Company Statement on First-Time Buyer Activity

"Whilst we welcome the introduction of ‘Your First Home’ to support housing delivery over time, it is too early to assess its impact on first-time buyer activity in FY27," the company said in a statement.

Key Performance Metrics

Total Home Completions

Its total home completions, including joint ventures (JVs), fell to 3,223 units.

Reservation Rate Trends

Private Reservation Rate

The underlying private reservation rate per week excluding JVs, an indicator of near-term demand, slowed to 0.53 from 0.57 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Simone Lobo and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Home completions fell 12% to 3,223 units in the 17 weeks to October 25 as individual buyer demand slows.
  • Elevated mortgage rates—driven higher by the Iran conflict—and construction cost inflation are curbing buyer activity and builder margins.
  • The "Your First Home" equity‑loan scheme (£4.7 bn over five years) may support first‑time buyers, but its spring 2027 launch and limited scale mean its impact won’t be felt in FY27.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Barratt Redrow report a 12% fall in home completions?
Barratt Redrow reported a 12% fall in home completions due to weakened buyer demand caused by elevated mortgage and interest rates.
What impacted buyer demand in the UK housing sector?
Higher mortgage rates, interest rates, and increased construction and energy costs have all weakened buyer demand in the UK housing sector.
How did the new 'Your First Home' scheme affect the market?
The government's 'Your First Home' scheme initially raised hopes for increased demand, but its delayed rollout and limited scope disappointed investors.
What is the significance of the private reservation rate reported by Barratt Redrow?
The private reservation rate serves as an indicator of near-term demand, which slowed to 0.53 from 0.57, signaling softer market conditions.

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