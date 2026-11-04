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Germany services growth slows in October as demand slips, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany services growth slows in October as demand slips, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Germany’s Services Sector Growth Slows in October as Demand Weakens

October Services Sector Performance Overview

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Germany's services sector expanded for a second straight month in October, but at a slower pace as new business fell and weaker demand weighed on hiring, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

S&P Global Germany Services PMI Results

• The S&P Global Germany Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 52.5 from 52.9 in September but held well above the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction

Expert Commentary on Sector Recovery

• "The recovery in the service sector hit a speed bump in October, with the latest PMI survey signalling a loss of momentum as firms recorded a slight softening of demand," said Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence

Composite PMI and New Business Trends

• The S&P Global Germany Composite PMI Output Index, which combines services and manufacturing sector data, edged down to 53.4 from September's 11-month high of 53.8

Decline in New and Export Business

• Total new business in the services sector ticked down after rising throughout the third quarter, with firms citing delayed customer decisions and pressure on household finances. New export business fell for the first time in three months at the quickest pace since June

Employment and Cost Pressures

Job Losses and Employment Trends

• Employment fell for the first time since July, though only modestly, and the pace of job losses was the quickest since April

Input Costs and Price Inflation

Cost Pressures and Pricing Strategies

• Cost pressures eased for the first time in four months after fuel discounts were reinstated, while firms raised prices at a slower pace than in September. Still, both input cost and output charge inflation remained elevated by historical standards

Business Expectations and Outlook

• Business expectations for the year ahead improved to their highest since February, with 34% of firms expecting activity to rise

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • The S&P Global Germany Services PMI Business Activity Index declined to 51.7 in October from 52.9 in September, signaling slower expansion in the services sector amid sluggish new business and weaker demand. (Sources: S&P Global flash PMI, Reuters summary) citeturn628959search0turn628959search2turn628959search7
  • The composite PMI, combining services and manufacturing, fell to 52.8 in October from September’s 53.8 but remains firmly above the 50-point threshold, indicating continued, if moderated, private-sector growth. (Sources: Trading Economics, Reuters) citeturn628959search0turn628959search2
  • Cost pressures eased for the first time in four months, pushing input and output price inflation toward multi-month lows, while employment in services slipped modestly and job losses became more pronounced. (Sources: Reuters coverage, S&P Global flash highlights) citeturn628959search2turn628959search7

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Germany Services PMI Business Activity Index in October?
The S&P Global Germany Services PMI Business Activity Index was 52.5 in October, down from 52.9 in September.
Why did Germany's services sector growth slow in October?
Growth slowed due to a fall in new business, weaker demand, and delayed customer decisions impacting hiring.
How did employment in Germany's services sector change in October?
Employment declined for the first time since July, with job losses occurring at the fastest pace since April.
Did cost pressures change for Germany's services firms in October?
Yes, cost pressures eased for the first time in four months after fuel discounts were reinstated.
What are the business expectations for Germany's services sector over the next year?
Business expectations improved, with 34% of firms expecting activity to rise in the coming year.

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