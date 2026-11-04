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Mubadala-owned Moeve agrees sale of Algerian oil assets to Pertamina - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Mubadala-owned Moeve agrees sale of Algerian oil assets to Pertamina

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Mubadala’s Moeve Agrees to Sell Algerian Oil Assets to Pertamina

Strategic Divestment of Algerian Oil Assets

Overview of the Agreement

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Spanish energy firm Moeve, majority owned by Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala, said on Wednesday that it had agreed to sell its oil assets in Algeria to Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina.

Significance of the Divestment

Milestone in Strategic Transformation

The divestment represents a milestone in Moeve's strategic transformation towards low-carbon businesses, following a years-long process that included the sale of its oil production assets, including operations in Abu Dhabi and South America.

Financial Details

The company didn't disclose the value of the deal and a spokesperson declined to provide this or any other detail.

Details of the Assets Sold

Specific Oil Fields Included

The divestment includes Moeve's minority stakes in the Rhourde el Khrouf (RKF), Bir el Msana (BMS) and Ourhoud onshore oil fields in the Berkine Basin.

Background and Future Plans

Company Ownership and Rebranding

Stakeholders and Rebranding Efforts

Moeve, in which US-based private equity firm the Carlyle Group owns a stake of around 38%, was formerly known as Cepsa. It rebranded in 2024 to reflect its shift towards low-carbon businesses, such as green hydrogen and biofuels, under an €8 billion plan.

Ongoing Operations and Future Opportunities

Moeve still owns refineries in Spain, which posted strong margins in recent quarters. It said it will continue to explore opportunities in Algeria in sectors including renewable energy, green hydrogen and chemicals.

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • The sale marks another step in Moeve’s upstream asset divestments—around 70 % since 2022—as it redirects capital to green hydrogen, biofuels and sustainable mobility under its Positive Motion plan (moeveglobal.com).
  • The transaction involves minority interests in the RKF (49 %), BMS (75 %) and Ourhoud (37 %) oil fields in Algeria’s Berkine Basin (moeveglobal.com).
  • Pertamina expands its international upstream presence, particularly in Algeria, leveraging its Pertamina Internasional arm that already manages assets there (piep.pertamina.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Moeve's Algerian oil assets?
Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina is acquiring the Algerian oil assets from Moeve.
What does the Moeve divestment include?
The divestment includes Moeve's minority stakes in the Rhourde el Khrouf, Bir el Msana, and Ourhoud onshore oil fields.
What is Moeve's strategic focus after selling its oil assets?
Moeve aims to shift towards low-carbon businesses like green hydrogen and biofuels following the sale.
Who owns a majority stake in Moeve?
Mubadala, an Abu Dhabi investment fund, owns the majority stake in Moeve.

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