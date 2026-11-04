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UK services growth hits 8-month high in October, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK services growth hits 8-month high in October, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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UK Services Growth Reaches 8-Month Peak in October, PMI Data Shows

Overview of UK Services Sector Performance in October

Nov 4 (Reuters) - British services companies last month reported the strongest growth since the start of the US-Iran conflict in February, helped by rising orders and employment, but they also noted sharper cost pressures, a survey showed on Wednesday.

PMI Data and Key Findings

The S&P Global UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to an eight-month high of 52.8 from 52.1 in September, a little lower than October's preliminary "flash" reading of 53.1. Readings above 50 denote growth.

Factors Driving Growth

"Greater workloads were attributed to an improved pipeline of sales opportunities, particularly those linked to AI investment spending," said S&P Global Market Intelligence's economics director Tim Moore.

Highlights from the S&P Global Report

  • S&P Global said the report pointed to continued resilience in the economy but underscored why the Bank of England looks likely to raise interest rates on Thursday for the first time since 2023
  • The survey's gauge of employment rose by 2 points, moving above the 50-point threshold for growth for the first time since September 2024
  • Input prices rose in October at the fastest rate since May, although the prices charged index cooled slightly compared with September
  • The survey's gauge of future activity rose to its highest level since February
  • The composite PMI, which combines the services and manufacturing readings, rose to 52.9 in October from 52.0 in September – also the highest reading since February
Market Implications and Outlook

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • S&P Global’s UK Services PMI rose to 52.8 in October from 52.1 in September, marking an eight‑month high despite being slightly below the flash estimate of 53.1 (spglobal.com).
  • Growth was propelled by stronger new orders — notably those tied to AI investment — and services-side employment resumed growth for the first time since September 2024 (spglobal.com).
  • Input price inflation surged at the fastest rate since May, while output price increases cooled slightly; and the composite PMI also climbed to its highest since February, underlining the case for a Bank of England rate hike to 4% this Thursday (spglobal.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the UK Services PMI reading for October 2024?
The UK Services PMI rose to 52.8 in October 2024, marking an eight-month high.
What factors contributed to UK services growth in October?
Growth was driven by rising orders, increased employment, and AI investment spending.
How did input prices change for UK services in October?
Input prices rose at the fastest rate since May, but the prices charged index cooled slightly.
What impact might the PMI data have on Bank of England policy?
The data reinforced expectations that the Bank of England may raise interest rates.
How did the composite PMI index perform in October?
The composite PMI, combining services and manufacturing, rose to 52.9 in October from 52.0 in September.

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