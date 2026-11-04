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BP taps Shell's Emma Lewis to head downstream business - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BP taps Shell's Emma Lewis to head downstream business

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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BP Appoints Former Shell Executive Emma Lewis to Lead Downstream Business

Emma Lewis Joins BP as Head of Downstream Business

Nov 4 (Reuters) - BP on Wednesday appointed Emma Lewis to lead its downstream business, hiring the senior chemicals executive from rival Shell as CEO Meg O'Neill seeks to strengthen the oil major's refining and fuels business.

Emma Lewis’s Previous Experience

• Lewis most recently was executive vice president, chemicals, at Shell, where she led the company’s global chemicals business

• Lewis joined Shell in 2012 after about 13 years at ExxonMobil

Transition Timeline

• She will join BP on January 4, 2027, and Richard Harding will continue as interim executive vice president of BP's downstream business until she joins

Industry Context and Reactions

• "Emma has steered our chemicals business through significant change as Shell delivers structural improvements," a Shell spokesperson said

• She joins BP at a time when Shell is deep in discussions on the sale of its chemical assets

• Shell CEO Wael Sawan had said the chemical assets are good, but also that the UK oil major is ​not their natural owner

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Stephanie Kelly in London; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Emma Lewis brings deep chemicals and integrated operations experience from Shell’s global chemicals business, where she also managed major joint ventures and assets (shell.com).
  • Her appointment aligns with BP’s structural shift into a two‑segment model—Upstream and Downstream—to enhance focus on refining, fuels, biofuels and customer‑facing operations under CEO Meg O’Neill (argusmedia.com).
  • Shell is divesting or reviewing its chemicals assets amid strategic repositioning, making Lewis’s move both timely and symbolic amid Shell’s broader asset reduction and BP’s downstream strengthening (site-stage.mrchub.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has BP appointed to lead its downstream business?
BP has appointed Emma Lewis, a senior chemicals executive from Shell, to head its downstream business.
When will Emma Lewis join BP?
Emma Lewis will join BP on January 4, 2027.
What was Emma Lewis’s previous role before joining BP?
Emma Lewis was the executive vice president of Shell’s global chemicals business.
Who will lead BP’s downstream business until Emma Lewis joins?
Richard Harding will continue as interim executive vice president of BP's downstream business until Emma Lewis joins.
Why is Emma Lewis's appointment significant for BP?
Her appointment aims to strengthen BP's refining and fuels business during a period of structural change in the sector.

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