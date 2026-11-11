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Oil rises from two-month low as Hormuz shipping attacks offset Iran truce hopes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil rises from two-month low as Hormuz shipping attacks offset Iran truce hopes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy Oil Prices

Oil Prices Recover as Attacks in Hormuz Strait Counter Iran Truce Optimism

Market Reactions and Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions

By Colleen Howe

Oil Price Movements and Market Sentiment

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday after falling to two-month lows in the previous session, as the market swung between hopes for a de-escalation in the Iran war and concerns about ongoing attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent futures climbed 71 cents, or 0.78%, to $92.20 a barrel by 0119 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 49 cents, or 0.57%, to $86.53.

Shipping Attacks in the Strait of Hormuz

New data showed that 37 ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waterways in October, the highest monthly total since the start of the war, according to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. And 10 attacks have been recorded so far in November.

Recent Incidents and Responses

Videos posted on social media on Sunday and verified by Reuters showed a Navig8 tanker on fire near the coast of Oman, one of three tankers hit on Sunday for using "unauthorised routes" through the strait, according to the Iranian state broadcaster.

Another tanker was struck northeast of Oman's Lima, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Tuesday. Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said in a separate statement on Tuesday that two tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines on the "unauthorized route" in the strait.

Analyst Perspectives and Market Factors

"Even in the event a deal is struck, an increase in flows through the waterway would still depend on mine clearance, insurance costs and whether or not shipowners would even be willing to take the risk," LSEG analysts said in a November 10 note. "Meanwhile, attacks have not slowed."

In the previous session, oil prices initially fell by more than $3 a barrel after US officials downplayed the need for further military strikes against Iran, but then gained back some of those losses after an Iranian security official said no talks were taking place between the two sides.

Other Influences on Oil Markets

US Crude Oil Stocks

US crude oil stocks rose in the latest week, market sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute. Crude stocks rose by 9 million barrels in the week ended November 6, the sources said.

Russian Oil Refining and Peace Talks

In Russia, oil refining capacity has been reduced by about 30% since late October following renewed Ukrainian drone attacks, industry sources said.

Russian and Ukrainian officials met in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for their first peace talks since February as US President Donald Trump's envoys launched a fresh push to end the war.

(Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • October saw a record high 37 ship attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters—the most since the war began—with 10 more already in November, per The Washington Institute (aol.com).
  • Renewed Ukrainian drone strikes since late October have cut Russian oil refining capacity by about 30%, disrupting operations at nine of 35 major refineries and reducing throughput by up to 200,000 tonnes per day (ukrinform.net).
  • Even if Iran and adversaries reach a truce, safe passage through the strategic waterway remains contingent on mine clearance, insurance costs, and shipowner risk appetite, as noted by LSEG analysts.
  • U.S. crude inventories rose 9 million barrels in the week ended Nov 6, per American Petroleum Institute estimates, adding downward pressure on prices.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise after hitting two-month lows?
Oil prices rose due to ongoing attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which offset earlier hopes for a de-escalation in the Iran conflict.
How many shipping attacks occurred in the Strait of Hormuz recently?
In October, 37 ships were attacked—the highest monthly total since the war began—and 10 attacks have already been recorded in November.
What factors are influencing oil prices besides shipping attacks?
Other factors include hopes for Iran truce negotiations, changes in US crude oil stocks, and reduced Russian refining capacity following drone attacks.
What impact do these events have on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz?
Shipping through the strait is affected by mine risks, higher insurance costs, and whether shipowners are willing to transit despite attacks.

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