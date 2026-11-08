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US asks Iraq to shut most Iran border crossings, Iraqi foreign minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US asks Iraq to shut most Iran border crossings, Iraqi foreign minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 8, 2026

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US Requests Iraq Close Most Iran Border Crossings, Citing Economic Pressure

US Treasury's Request and Iraq's Response

Background of the Request

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The US Treasury has asked Iraq to close all border crossings with Iran except for two as part of Washington's policy of increasing economic pressure on Tehran, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Exceptions to the Closure

One of the exceptions is in the Kurdistan region.

Iraq's Position and Ongoing Discussions

"There are many official and unofficial border crossings with Iran, and closing all of them would be difficult and would affect our economy. The Americans are still demanding the closure of the crossings, and we are currently in discussions with them," Hussein said.

Recent Actions on Border Crossings

Closure of Sheeb Border Crossing

Last month, Iraq closed the busy Sheeb border crossing ​with Iran to review security and install detection ‌equipment to stop smuggling.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. request to shut most Iran‑Iraq border crossings reflects a strategic push to curb trade and smuggling amid heightened pressure on Iran (iraqamplify.com).
  • Closure of the Sheeb (Chazabeh) crossing on October 21 was linked to security upgrades and anti‑smuggling efforts, though protests and sovereignty concerns have followed (iraqinews.com).
  • The decision has sparked domestic backlash, including from the Montasirun Bloc citing sovereignty and from Maysan province threatening civil disobedience if crossings remain shut (channel8.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the US asked Iraq to close most border crossings with Iran?
The US wants to increase economic pressure on Tehran by limiting cross-border activity.
How many Iran-Iraq border crossings does the US want to keep open?
The US Treasury wants only two border crossings to remain open, one of which is in the Kurdistan region.
What concerns does Iraq have about closing the border crossings with Iran?
Iraqi officials are concerned that closing the crossings would be difficult and would negatively affect Iraq's economy.
Which border crossing did Iraq recently close and why?
Iraq closed the busy Sheeb border crossing with Iran to review security and install detection equipment to stop smuggling.

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