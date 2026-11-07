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Tesla to expand Cybertruck production in bid to fill orders before dismantling line next year - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla to expand Cybertruck production in bid to fill orders before dismantling line next year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 7, 2026

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Tesla Expands Cybertruck Production To Meet Backlog Before Cybercab Line Overhaul

Increased Production Efforts Ahead of Cybercab Expansion

Additional Shift Added to Address Cybertruck Backlog

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tesla will add an extra production shift to try to complete outstanding Cybertruck orders before dismantling the line next year for a planned expansion of Cybercab production, CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday.

Order Backlog Exceeds Current Production Capacity

"The Cybertruck order backlog is currently far more than Tesla can make before dismantling the line for Cybercab expansion around June/July next year," Musk said in a post on X.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla is adding an extra shift at Giga Texas to clear Cybertruck order backlog before mid‑2027 line dismantling.
  • The Cybertruck line will be gradually wound down around mid‑2027 to make room for increased Cybercab robotaxi output.
  • The extra production capacity may benefit both Cybercab expansion and other models like Model Y, as Tesla transitions toward autonomous vehicle manufacturing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Tesla adding an extra production shift for the Cybertruck?
Tesla is adding an extra shift to fulfill outstanding Cybertruck orders before dismantling the line for Cybercab production.
What will happen to the Cybertruck production line next year?
The Cybertruck production line will be dismantled around June or July next year to make way for Tesla's Cybercab production expansion.
What did Elon Musk say about the Cybertruck order backlog?
Elon Musk said the order backlog for Cybertruck is much higher than Tesla can fulfill before the production changeover.
When is the Cybercab production expansion planned to start?
Tesla plans to begin the Cybercab production expansion around June or July next year.

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