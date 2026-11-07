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Binance CFO Kaiser Ng steps down, Justin Yek named new finance chief - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Binance CFO Kaiser Ng steps down, Justin Yek named new finance chief

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 7, 2026

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Finance cryptocurrency Executive Moves

Binance Finance Chief Kaiser Ng Resigns; Justin Yek Named New CFO After Major Heist

Leadership Transition at Binance Following Record Heist

Kaiser Ng's Departure

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Binance's finance chief Kaiser Ng is leaving the company to pursue another venture, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange said days after hackers stole $6.3 billion from the platform in a record heist.

Statement from Binance Leadership

"Kaiser Ng has decided to pursue a new venture after more than five years at Binance, with a transition plan implemented over the last half year," Binance Co-Chief Executive Officer Yi He said in a statement on Saturday.

Appointment of Justin Yek as CFO

Justin Yek, a longtime finance executive who was most recently vice-president of finance at Airwallex, is taking over as CFO.

Details of the Binance Heist

The announcement comes just over a week after Binance said hackers stole cryptocurrency in a sophisticated attack that began months earlier with the compromise of several employees' computers.

How the Breach Occurred

Binance has said the breach, which unfolded on October 29, started with malware hidden in software downloads and fake job recruitment efforts targeting engineers. It said it will fully reimburse affected customers.

FBI Investigation and Accusations

The FBI has blamed a North Korean hacking group for the theft, an allegation Pyongyang has denied.

Kaiser Ng's Background

Ng has been CFO at Binance since January 2022 and has previously worked at rival crypto exchange Kraken, according to his LinkedIn profile.

(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Key Takeaways

  • Kaiser Ng, Binance CFO since Jan. 2022, is leaving to pursue a new venture after over five years, with a transition planned over the last six months.
  • Justin Yek, previously vice‑president of finance at Airwallex and former Morgan Stanley and Citi banker, will assume the CFO role.
  • The leadership change follows a record $6.3 billion hack on Oct. 29, attributed by the FBI to North Korea’s TraderTraitor group; Binance has frozen or recovered a substantial portion and pledged full customer reimbursement.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Binance CFO Kaiser Ng step down?
Kaiser Ng stepped down to pursue another venture after more than five years at Binance.
Who is the new finance chief at Binance?
Justin Yek, formerly vice-president of finance at Airwallex, has been appointed as Binance's new CFO.
What recent security incident affected Binance?
Binance recently suffered a record $6.3 billion cryptocurrency heist due to a sophisticated hacking attack.
Will Binance reimburse customers affected by the hack?
Binance said it will fully reimburse customers affected by the security breach.
Who has been blamed for the Binance hacking incident?
The FBI attributed the hack to a North Korean group, which Pyongyang has denied.

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