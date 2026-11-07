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Putin expands temporary administration of Japan Tobacco assets in Russia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin expands temporary administration of Japan Tobacco assets in Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 7, 2026

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Putin Expands Temporary Administration of Japan Tobacco’s Russian Assets

Expansion of Temporary Administration Over JTI Assets in Russia

Background of the Decree

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has expanded the list of Japan Tobacco International (JTI) businesses placed under temporary administration in Russia, adding three more companies to those included in the original order issued on Thursday.

On Thursday, Putin signed a decree transferring the Russian assets of JTI, part of Japan Tobacco Inc. and Russia's largest tobacco manufacturer, to temporary management, making the tobacco group the latest foreign company to lose control of local operations as Moscow tightens its grip on overseas-owned assets.

Details of the Original and Extended Orders

According to the original decree, the stakes in four JTI businesses were placed under the administration of Russian company Industrial Assets.

A separate decree, published overnight, extended the measure to three additional companies, all owned by JTI Investments Sarl According to Interfax news agency, the three firms acted as import, management and holding companies.

Statements from Russian Authorities

Separately, Russian media outlet RBC on Saturday quoted Anton Pivovarov, head of Industrial Assets, as saying the company would seek to maintain production, preserve existing teams and fulfil obligations to employees and business partners without disruption.

Kremlin's Rationale and JTI's Response

Putin's decrees gave no reason for the move, but the Kremlin has previously linked similar asset seizures to actions taken by countries it considers hostile to Russia.

In an emailed statement issued after the first decree, JTI said it was aware of the decision and was "assessing the situation and our options, prioritising our stakeholders, most notably our employees".

Impact on Japan Tobacco and Its Russian Operations

The Japanese government owns around 37% of shares in Japan Tobacco Inc., whose brands include Winston and Camel cigarettes.

The Russian business accounts for about 10% of Japan Tobacco Group's revenue and roughly 25% of its operating profit.

(Reporting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Putin’s November 7 decree adds three more JTI-owned import, management, and holding companies to those already placed under temporary administration, extending control by Russian firm Industrial Assets.
  • The Russian business represents approximately 10 % of Japan Tobacco Group’s revenue and around 25 % of its operating profit, making the takeover a significant financial blow to JTI.
  • The Japanese government, which holds over one‑third of JT’s shares by law, has formally protested and JTI is assessing its options, expressing concern for employees and continuity of operations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What action did Putin take regarding Japan Tobacco assets in Russia?
Putin expanded the list of Japan Tobacco International businesses under temporary administration in Russia, adding three more companies to the original order.
Which companies are affected by Putin's decree?
The decree includes JTI's import, management, and holding companies, in addition to four businesses already under Russian administration.
What reasons has the Kremlin given for such asset seizures?
The Kremlin has previously linked similar asset seizures to actions by countries considered hostile to Russia.
How significant is Russia to Japan Tobacco’s business?
The Russian market generates about 10% of Japan Tobacco Group’s revenue and around 25% of its operating profit.
What did JTI state following the administration order?
JTI stated it was aware of the situation, assessing its options, and prioritizing its stakeholders, especially employees.

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