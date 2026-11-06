GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Greece advances Cyprus power link, grants permits for surveys and cable works - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Greece advances Cyprus power link, grants permits for surveys and cable works

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy infrastructure Mediterranean

Greece Finalizes Permits for Cyprus Power Link and Undersea Cable Project

Completion of Licensing Procedures for the Great Sea Interconnector

Overview of the Project and Recent Developments

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Greece has completed the licensing procedures required for survey and cable-laying work linked to the planned Great Sea Interconnector, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday, advancing a long-delayed project opposed by Turkey.

Permit Application and Approval Process

The ministry said Greek authorities had finalized the approval process after French cable maker Nexans, acting on behalf of project company GSI, applied for permits covering seabed surveys and cable-laying operations.

Authorisation and NAVTEX Notice

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis signed the decision authorising the work following a positive recommendation from the inter-ministerial committee responsible for marine research permits, the ministry said. A research vessel involved in the project subsequently requested and received a NAVTEX notice to mariners for the operations.

Project Details and Regional Disputes

The €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) project, being developed by Greece's power grid operator IPTO, aims to link the power grids of Greece and Cyprus, and later Israel, through an undersea cable, but progress has been slowed by a dispute between Greece and Turkey over maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8930 euros)

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Approval enables resumption of undersea surveys and cable work for the Greece‑Cyprus power link
  • French firm Nexans applied for permits on behalf of GSI; Foreign Minister Gerapetritis signed off after inter‑ministerial approval
  • Project is strategically vital—€657 million EU grant backing—but faces Turkish maritime disputes that have repeatedly delayed progress

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Great Sea Interconnector project?
The Great Sea Interconnector is a €1.9 billion project to connect the power grids of Greece, Cyprus, and later Israel via an undersea cable.
What recent progress has Greece made on the power link?
Greece has completed licensing procedures for seabed surveys and cable-laying, advancing the long-delayed project.
Who is responsible for the undersea cable works?
French cable maker Nexans, on behalf of GSI and Greece's power grid operator IPTO, is handling the cable works.
Why was the project delayed?
Progress was slowed due to a dispute between Greece and Turkey over maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean.
What permits were granted for the project?
Permits for survey and cable-laying work, as well as a NAVTEX notice for marine operations, were granted to facilitate the project.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Central banking veterans Knot and de Cos in race to replace Lagarde at ECB

Central banking veterans Knot and de Cos in race to replace Lagarde at ECB

Image for AkzoNobel , Axalta gain conditional EU antitrust approval for $25 billion merger

AkzoNobel , Axalta gain conditional EU antitrust approval for $25 billion merger

Image for Italian labels Patrizia Pepe and Dixie under court supervision over labour exploitation

Italian labels Patrizia Pepe and Dixie under court supervision over labour exploitation

Image for Big Tech set to drive US corporate bond sales to annual record high, data shows

Big Tech set to drive US corporate bond sales to annual record high, data shows

Image for European stainless steelmakers see recovery pushed further into 2027

European stainless steelmakers see recovery pushed further into 2027

Image for EU climate plan falls short without dedicated funding, lawmaker says

EU climate plan falls short without dedicated funding, lawmaker says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for AI rout sets off market alarm signals as traders brace for what's next
AI rout sets off market alarm signals as traders brace for what's next
Image for Analysis-Trader angst pivots from inflation to growth as tech rout deepens
Analysis-Trader angst pivots from inflation to growth as tech rout deepens
Image for Germany's onshore wind boom faces logistical hurdles as turbine orders surge
Germany's onshore wind boom faces logistical hurdles as turbine orders surge
Image for Investors settle with KPMG over Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Investors settle with KPMG over Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Image for Snapchat starts disabling friend-finder feature for UK children, regulator says
Snapchat starts disabling friend-finder feature for UK children, regulator says
Image for Ray-Ban heir buys 2% stake in Italian paper Il Fatto Quotidiano
Ray-Ban heir buys 2% stake in Italian paper Il Fatto Quotidiano
Image for Turkey says gas pipeline project with Turkish Cypriots can provide power to whole island
Turkey says gas pipeline project with Turkish Cypriots can provide power to whole island
Image for Activists breach Microsoft data centre construction site as protests spread in Europe
Activists breach Microsoft data centre construction site as protests spread in Europe
Image for Denmark's Leo Pharma could postpone IPO amid market turmoil, Berlingske reports
Denmark's Leo Pharma could postpone IPO amid market turmoil, Berlingske reports
Image for Sterling dips as stock rout boosts dollar, outweighs rate rise boost
Sterling dips as stock rout boosts dollar, outweighs rate rise boost
Image for FTSE 100 tumbles 2% as AI jitters spark global selloff
FTSE 100 tumbles 2% as AI jitters spark global selloff
Image for IKEA CEO vows to bring growth back after sales fall for third year
IKEA CEO vows to bring growth back after sales fall for third year
View All Finance Posts