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SoftBank, ABB explore China carve-out to salvage robotics deal, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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SoftBank, ABB explore China carve-out to salvage robotics deal, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 7, 2026

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SoftBank, ABB Explore China Carve-Out to Salvage Blocked Robotics Deal

SoftBank and ABB Seek Solutions After Beijing Blocks Robotics Deal

Background of the Blocked Deal

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank and Swiss engineering group ABB are looking at carving out the Chinese element of a $5.4 billion robotics deal which was blocked earlier this week by Beijing, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Potential Carve-Out Structure

SoftBank did not respond to requests for comment outside business hours and ABB declined to comment on the report which said that a carve-out would mean setting up a separate entity for the China business with different ownership.

China's Regulatory Environment

Recent Precedents

This is the second deal blocked by China this year after Meta was ordered in April to unwind its more than $2 billion acquisition of AI startup Manus, as Beijing tightens scrutiny of foreign investment involving frontier technologies.

Future Prospects for ABB's Robotics Business

Alternative Options

ABB is also considering other options including finding another buyer, the report said, adding that the business could potentially be valued at $2 billion to $3 billion.

Importance of China to ABB

China is ABB's biggest robotics market and accounts for about 30% of its robotics business. It operates about 30 local companies in China with around 15,000 employees in nearly 130 cities, as well as online and offline channels in nearly 700.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in BengaluruEditing by Tomasz Janowski and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • The proposed carve‑out would establish a standalone company for ABB’s China business, possibly detaching it from SoftBank’s direct ownership to appease regulators.
  • China’s decision to block the deal reflects heightened scrutiny of foreign acquisitions in strategic technology sectors; the move follows an April directive forcing Meta to unwind its $2 billion AI‑startup Manus deal.
  • ABB’s China robotics operations are significant—China accounts for about 30 % of ABB’s global robotics revenue, with approximately 15 000 employees across nearly 130 cities, making the carve‑out complex yet critical.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the SoftBank and ABB robotics deal blocked by China?
China blocked the $5.4 billion robotics deal due to increased scrutiny of foreign investments in frontier technologies.
What is a carve-out in the context of the SoftBank-ABB deal?
A carve-out would involve setting up a separate entity for the China business with different ownership to bypass regulatory restrictions.
How important is China to ABB's robotics business?
China is ABB's largest robotics market, accounting for about 30% of its robotics business and supporting operations in nearly 130 cities.
What other options is ABB considering after the blocked deal?
ABB is also considering finding another buyer for the business, which could be valued at $2 to $3 billion.
Has China blocked similar foreign investment deals recently?
Yes, earlier this year China ordered Meta to unwind a $2 billion acquisition of AI startup Manus.

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