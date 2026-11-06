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European stainless steelmakers see recovery pushed further into 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European stainless steelmakers see recovery pushed further into 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Stainless Steel Manufacturing

European Stainless Steelmakers Delay Demand Recovery Outlook to 2027

Stainless Steel Market Faces Prolonged Recovery in Europe

By Javi West Larrañaga and Jagoda Darlak

Nov 6 (Reuters) - European stainless steelmakers are pushing back against expectations of fast demand recovery, as the European Union's tighter import curbs have yet to translate into stronger orders.

EU Import Rules and Market Impact

The European Union imposed tighter steel import rules in July, complementing the fees on high-emission goods that have been in force since January, to protect domestic manufacturers from cheaper, often carbon-intensive shipments from other parts of the world, notably Asia.

But trade protection alone cannot generate demand. Sud Sivaji, the CEO of Luxembourg-based Aperam, said on Friday he was not counting on the long-touted demand recovery to happen in 2026, as customers remain in a wait-and-see mode.

Industry Leaders Express Caution

"For the past three and a half years, people have been hoping and praying and talking about demand recovery," Sivaji told Reuters in an interview. "But we've always said that real, underlying, demand is not picking up."

His comments echo similar warnings from Finnish peer Outokumpu and Spain's Acerinox, which both said the recovery in the European stainless steel market had been delayed.

Challenges for Producers and Customers

For stainless steel producers, lower imports cannot compensate for a lack of orders from end-users, particularly in the household appliance and automotive industries.

For customers to return, either inventories must fall or business activity and investment must improve, Outokumpu Chief Financial Officer Marc-Simon Schaar said.

He expects the market to normalise in the first half of 2027, as clients work through excess inventories built up ahead of the EU safeguards.

Sivaji said a recovery could be triggered by easing turbulence in AI-related markets or a resolution of the Iran war that would bring energy prices closer to normal levels.

Earnings and Financial Outlook

Earnings Forecasts Disappoint

EARNINGS FORECASTS DISAPPOINT

Outokumpu's deliveries fell 7% quarter-on-quarter to 454,000 metric tons between July and September, and it expects them to decline by a further 5% to 15% in the final quarter of the year.

It also warned fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation would fall to only a tenth of its third-quarter result of €101 million ($113 million).

Aperam, meanwhile, forecast quarterly adjusted EBITDA of around €110 million, a slight sequential increase but about 25% below an LSEG consensus estimate.

Acerinox last week also guided for sequentially lower fourth-quarter earnings, citing an expected business slowdown during the US holiday season and a protracted recovery in Europe.

Shares of Outokumpu and Aperam fell 13% and 2.5% by 1345 GMT, respectively, while Acerinox closed 5.5% lower last Friday when it reported its results.

Comparison with Carbon Steelmakers

Carbon steelmakers, on the other hand, have benefited from an improving European environment, with ArcelorMittal expecting shipment growth in the fourth quarter and SSAB citing price increases thanks to the EU measures.

"Unlike in carbon steel, weak market conditions are preventing stainless steel producers from passing through price increases to offset higher energy costs," Oddo BHF analyst Maxime Kogge said in a note to investors.

($1 = 0.8930 euros)

(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga and Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • EU tightened steel import rules from July 1, 2026 with tariff‑rate quotas and high out‑of‑quota duties to protect domestic makers, but this hasn’t spurred demand recovery yet. (policy.trade.ec.europa.eu)
  • Aperam CEO Sud Sivaji said he doesn't expect a real demand rebound in 2026; energy costs and cautious customers are weighing on margins. (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • Outokumpu forecasts normalization in early 2027 as customers deplete excess inventories, but warns trade protection alone isn’t enough. (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • Analysts like J.P. Morgan are optimistic for 2027, projecting EBITDA upside across stainless steel makers thanks to EU quotas, but stress the importance of demand recovery. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European stainless steelmakers delaying their recovery outlook?
Stainless steelmakers cite weak end-user demand, persistent high inventories, and limited impact from EU import curbs as reasons for pushing the recovery timeline to 2027.
How have EU steel import restrictions affected the market?
The EU's tighter import rules have not yet generated stronger domestic orders, as demand remains weak despite reduced imports.
What factors could trigger a recovery in the stainless steel market?
A recovery could be triggered by reduced inventories, improved business investment, or external factors like stable AI markets and lower energy prices.
Why are carbon steelmakers performing better than stainless steelmakers?
Carbon steelmakers benefit from improved European market conditions, allowing them to pass on price increases, which stainless steel producers currently cannot.

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