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Finance

Italian labels Patrizia Pepe and Dixie under court supervision over labour exploitation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Patrizia Pepe and Dixie Face Court Oversight Over Labour Exploitation Claims

Italian Fashion Labels Under Court Administration for Labour Exploitation

ROME, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian fashion labels Patrizia Pepe and Dixie have been placed under court administration over the alleged exploitation of foreign workers in their supply chain in Tuscany, prosecutors and judicial sources said on Friday. 

The measure targeted two companies that relied on unscrupulous subcontractors to lower production costs, Luca Tescaroli, chief prosecutor in the city of Prato, said in a statement, without naming them.

Judicial sources later confirmed the companies' identities.

A spokesperson for Patrizia Pepe had no immediate comment, while a spokesperson for Dixie did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters.

Industry-Wide Pressure and Previous Cases

Milan courts have taken similar moves in recent years against other well-known labels, including LVMH-owned cashmere firm Loro Piana and units of fashion houses Valentino and Giorgio Armani, putting pressure on the entire Italian fashion industry to improve labour standards. 

Culpable Inaction and Oversight Failures

'CULPABLE INACTION AND NO PROPER OVERSIGHT'

Court-Appointed Administration and Company Response

Being placed under administration means that court-appointed external administrators will verify steps due to be taken by Patrizia Pepe and Dixie to meet judges' demands on the cleanup of their supply chains.

The two companies, however, are not under any criminal investigation. 

Details of Worker Exploitation

The Florence court that placed them under supervision reprimanded them for "culpable inaction and failure to exercise proper oversight" on subcontractors who exploited Bangladeshi and Albanian workers, Tescaroli said.

The workers were poorly paid, forced to work long hours, denied holidays and constantly harassed and abused, Tescaroli said, adding that 18 of them who cooperated with investigators would be offered legal residence permits.

First Case Involving Albanian Subcontractors

The prosecutor also said it was the first labour abuse case in the textile city of Prato involving Albanian subcontractors, saying they had adopted criminal practices traditionally associated with Chinese-owned sweatshops.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, Silvia Ognibene and Emilio Parodi; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Patrizia Pepe and Dixie were placed under judicial administration by the Florence Prevention Court at the request of the Prato prosecutors, due to “culpable inaction and lack of proper oversight” of subcontractors exploiting workers (Albanian and Bangladeshi) through poor pay, long hours, denied holidays, harassment and abuse (iltirreno-prd.saegroup.abinsula.com).
  • This is the first case in Prato involving Albanian subcontractors exploiting labor—previous cases focused on Chinese-linked sweatshops—and the companies are not under criminal investigation themselves, but are being supervised to reform their supply‑chain controls (iltirreno-prd.saegroup.abinsula.com).
  • Judicial administration—under Italy’s anti‑mafia code—allows business continuity while court‑appointed administrators enforce reforms. Similar precedent exists in other fashion cases (Loro Piana, Armani, Valentino), reflecting broader judicial enforcement of human‑rights due diligence in Italy’s fashion sector (iltirreno-prd.saegroup.abinsula.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Patrizia Pepe and Dixie placed under court supervision?
They were placed under court administration due to alleged exploitation of foreign workers in their supply chain in Tuscany.
Are Patrizia Pepe and Dixie facing criminal charges?
No, the two companies are not under any criminal investigation but must comply with court-appointed external oversight.
What abuses did workers reportedly face in the supply chain?
Workers were poorly paid, forced to work long hours, denied holidays, and suffered harassment and abuse.
What steps will the court-appointed administrators take?
Administrators will verify and supervise steps taken by the companies to address and clean up their supply chains.
Has this type of court measure happened in Italy before?
Yes, Milan courts have previously acted against other fashion labels like Loro Piana, Valentino, and Giorgio Armani.

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