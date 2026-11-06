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Big Tech set to drive US corporate bond sales to annual record high, data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Big Tech set to drive US corporate bond sales to annual record high, data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Big Tech Fuels Record US Corporate Bond Sales as AI Investments Soar

US Corporate Bond Issuance Surges Amid AI Investment Boom

(Corrects headline to say "set to" drive, paragraph 2 to say "this year through November 4" instead of "18.7% rise from a year ago")

By Shashwat Chauhan

Record-Breaking Bond Issuance in 2023

Nov 6 (Reuters) - US investment-grade corporate bond issuance climbed to $1.88 trillion this year, LSEG data showed, surpassing the previous annual record as Big Tech companies borrow heavily to fund their AI ambitions.

The debt issuance this year through November 4 has already breached the previous record of $1.86 trillion raised in 2020 when companies stockpiled cash during the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by near-zero interest rates.

Fewer Deals, Larger Offerings

However, this year the number of issuance fell about 4% to 1,084, implying that the average offering size swelled to roughly $1.7 billion from about $1.4 billion a year ago, thanks to a few jumbo transactions by the largest borrowers.

Big Tech Leads the Charge

Hyperscalers Dominate Bond Sales

Hyperscalers Amazon.com and Alphabet top the list of companies that raised the most money by selling bonds this year, the data showed.

Combined with other hyperscalers such as Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Oracle, it totaled over $370.7 billion, or roughly a fifth of all US investment-grade issuance so far this year, LSEG data showed.

Investor Appetite Remains Strong

"The market has absorbed the AI issuance and it is evident from the oversubscribed nature of the deals," said Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist and fixed income portfolio manager at Crossmark Global Investments.

"The AI companies do not seem to be slowing down in coming to both the USD and Euro bond markets."

Apple Joins the Bond Market

Apple became the latest tech giant to tap the bond market this week. A term sheet seen by Reuters showed the iPhone maker is raising about $7.5 billion from a seven-part US-dollar bond offering.

Risks and Challenges Ahead

Rising Interest Rates and Debt Concerns

However, the prospect of higher interest rates is adding to concerns about how quickly massive AI investment will translate into profits and whether heavily indebted companies can generate returns fast enough to service mounting interest costs.

Default insurance costs at some of the biggest AI spenders have surged in recent months. Oracle's five-year spread hit a record 325.45 basis points last month. Amazon, Alphabet, Nvidia and Meta also set records, though well below Oracle's level.

Regulatory and Market Risks

The Democratic sweep in US midterm elections has also sparked concerns about tougher AI regulation and a slowdown in the data-center buildout.

Goldman Sachs analysts flagged delayed AI monetization and growth in purchase commitments as key risks to more debt issuance, according to a note published on Friday.

Future Outlook for AI-Driven Bond Issuance

The bank expects 35% of hyperscalers' capital expenditure to be funded through bond issuance in 2027, roughly in line with the levels seen this year.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Key Takeaways

  • Investment‑grade issuance through November 4 topped the 2020 record of $1.86 trillion, driven by hyperscaler AI capex, per LSEG.
  • Despite issuance volume dipping ~4%, jumbo deals raised average offering size to ~$1.7 billion.
  • Hyperscalers – Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle – accounted for over $370 billion (≈20%) of issuance; CDS spreads on Oracle and peers surged to new highs amid investor caution.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did US investment-grade corporate bond issuance reach in 2023?
US investment-grade corporate bond issuance climbed to $1.88 trillion in 2023, surpassing the previous annual record set in 2020.
Which companies led the bond sales in 2023?
Hyperscalers such as Amazon.com, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Oracle topped the list of companies raising the most by selling bonds.
What percentage of US investment-grade bond issuance was from Big Tech companies?
Big Tech companies accounted for over $370.7 billion, or roughly 20% of all US investment-grade issuance in 2023.
Why did the average size of bond offerings increase in 2023?
Fewer issuances, combined with several large transactions by major tech firms, led to an increase in the average offering size to about $1.7 billion.
What risks are associated with the surge in bond issuance by tech companies?
Risks include higher interest costs, delayed AI monetization, increasing default insurance costs, and potential regulatory changes.

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