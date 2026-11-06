GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Microsoft is winding down Oracle deal to rent AI cloud capacity, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Microsoft is winding down Oracle deal to rent AI cloud capacity, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Microsoft Winds Down Oracle AI Cloud Deal as Part of Cloud Strategy Shift

Microsoft's Shift in Cloud Partnerships and AI Infrastructure

Background on the Microsoft-Oracle AI Cloud Arrangement

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Microsoft is winding down an arrangement to rent AI computing from Oracle as part of a larger reassessment of billions of dollars in cloud partnerships, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Market Reaction and Industry Impact

Oracle shares fell nearly 3% in afternoon trading, while Microsoft was little changed. Both stocks have come under pressure this week after a Democratic midterm election sweep raised worries of tighter scrutiny of new data centers, which could threaten the AI industry's breakneck expansion.

Details of the Contract and Technology Used

The Bloomberg report said Microsoft had been turning off rented computing capacity from Oracle in recent months after declining to renew the contract.

Obsolescence of Oracle Hardware

Over time, the computing capacity Microsoft was renting became less valuable as it no longer met the company's evolving needs, the report said, noting that the Oracle hardware used an older generation of Nvidia chips.

Responses and Industry Signals

Microsoft and Oracle did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Microsoft's Reassessment of AI Investments

The report adds to signs that Microsoft is rethinking how it secures computing capacity to get more out of its massive AI investments.

IREN's Infrastructure Delays Linked to Microsoft

AI cloud company IREN said on Thursday it had delayed some infrastructure deliveries after Microsoft requested changes to its network design.

The move pushed back IREN's target for bringing more than $4 billion in annualized revenue capacity online from year-end to January, with a possible further delay until late February.

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Jonathan Ananda and Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft is winding down its AI computing rental deal with Oracle, citing outdated Nvidia‑chip infrastructure that no longer meets its evolving needs.
  • Oracle’s shares fell nearly 3% in afternoon trading, while Microsoft’s stock held steady—this comes as Democratic midterms stoke regulatory scrutiny of AI expansion.
  • IREN, a major AI‑cloud provider, has delayed infrastructure deliveries for Microsoft after network‑design changes, pushing its >$4 billion annualized revenue target from year‑end to January or possibly February.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Microsoft winding down its cloud deal with Oracle?
Microsoft is reassessing its multi-billion dollar cloud partnerships and the rented Oracle capacity no longer meets its evolving AI needs.
How did Oracle shares react to this news?
Oracle shares fell nearly 3% in afternoon trading following reports of the deal winding down.
What hardware limitation contributed to Microsoft's decision?
The Oracle hardware used an older generation of Nvidia chips, making the rented computing capacity less valuable to Microsoft.
What impact could tighter data center scrutiny have on the AI industry?
Tighter scrutiny may threaten the rapid expansion of the AI industry by imposing new challenges on establishing data centers.
How did the deal impact other AI infrastructure companies?
AI cloud company IREN delayed some infrastructure deliveries due to requested changes from Microsoft, potentially impacting revenue capacity timelines.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for GSK, Moderna settle patent dispute over Moderna COVID, RSV shots

GSK, Moderna settle patent dispute over Moderna COVID, RSV shots

Image for Italy not yet taking sides between Spanish and Dutch candidates for ECB chief

Italy not yet taking sides between Spanish and Dutch candidates for ECB chief

Image for AI rout sets off market alarm signals as traders brace for what's next

AI rout sets off market alarm signals as traders brace for what's next

Image for Central banking veterans Knot and de Cos in race to replace Lagarde at ECB

Central banking veterans Knot and de Cos in race to replace Lagarde at ECB

Image for AkzoNobel , Axalta gain conditional EU antitrust approval for $25 billion merger

AkzoNobel , Axalta gain conditional EU antitrust approval for $25 billion merger

Image for Italian labels Patrizia Pepe and Dixie under court supervision over labour exploitation

Italian labels Patrizia Pepe and Dixie under court supervision over labour exploitation

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Big Tech set to drive US corporate bond sales to annual record high, data shows
Big Tech set to drive US corporate bond sales to annual record high, data shows
Image for Greece advances Cyprus power link, grants permits for surveys and cable works
Greece advances Cyprus power link, grants permits for surveys and cable works
Image for European stainless steelmakers see recovery pushed further into 2027
European stainless steelmakers see recovery pushed further into 2027
Image for Analysis-Trader angst pivots from inflation to growth as tech rout deepens
Analysis-Trader angst pivots from inflation to growth as tech rout deepens
Image for Germany's onshore wind boom faces logistical hurdles as turbine orders surge
Germany's onshore wind boom faces logistical hurdles as turbine orders surge
Image for Investors settle with KPMG over Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Investors settle with KPMG over Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Image for Snapchat starts disabling friend-finder feature for UK children, regulator says
Snapchat starts disabling friend-finder feature for UK children, regulator says
Image for Ray-Ban heir buys 2% stake in Italian paper Il Fatto Quotidiano
Ray-Ban heir buys 2% stake in Italian paper Il Fatto Quotidiano
Image for Turkey says gas pipeline project with Turkish Cypriots can provide power to whole island
Turkey says gas pipeline project with Turkish Cypriots can provide power to whole island
Image for Activists breach Microsoft data centre construction site as protests spread in Europe
Activists breach Microsoft data centre construction site as protests spread in Europe
Image for Denmark's Leo Pharma could postpone IPO amid market turmoil, Berlingske reports
Denmark's Leo Pharma could postpone IPO amid market turmoil, Berlingske reports
Image for Sterling dips as stock rout boosts dollar, outweighs rate rise boost
Sterling dips as stock rout boosts dollar, outweighs rate rise boost
View All Finance Posts