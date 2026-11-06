GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Central banking veterans Knot and de Cos in race to replace Lagarde at ECB - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Central banking veterans Knot and de Cos in race to replace Lagarde at ECB

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking ECB Markets leadership

ECB Succession Race: Knot and de Cos Nominated to Replace Lagarde

Central Bank Leadership Transition and Implications

By Balazs Koranyi

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone nations nominated two central banking veterans on Friday to succeed Christine Lagarde at the helm of the European Central Bank, both of them seasoned crisis-fighters.

Spain nominated Pablo Hernandez de Cos, the General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements, while the Netherlands nominated Klaas Knot, its former central bank chief, to take on Europe's most powerful financial role from February.

"At its next meeting on November 9, the Eurogroup will take stock of these candidacies," said Kyriakos Pierrakakis, president of the Eurogroup, which represents the euro zone's finance ministers, in a statement.

While it may still take weeks before EU leaders pick their favoured candidate, the nominations will send a signal of continuity at the ECB. Both men have served years on the rate-setting Governing Council, or close to it, and have spent most of their careers devoted to central banking.

Challenges Facing the Incoming ECB President

Inflation and Market Stress

NEW PRESIDENT WILL INHERIT INFLATION, MARKET STRESS

The leadership change comes at a tense moment for the ECB.

The bank is raising interest rates to combat inflation while debt sustainability concerns have raised the prospect that the ECB will be eventually forced into the market, especially if turbulence spreads beyond France.

With a presidential election looming, the French government appears unwilling or unable to take painful fiscal measures for an already bloated budget and some fear that any flight from the market could ripple through other vulnerable bond markets.

Upcoming Board Departures

Adding to the new president's challenges, the ECB will also lose two other key board members in the coming months.

Isabel Schnabel, who heads market operations and may be called on to devise a way out of market turbulence, is leaving on January 3. Chief economist Philip Lane, who prepares policy proposals, exits on May 31.

Policy Outlook

ECB watchers do not expect either candidate to fundamentally alter policy, at least not in the near term.

"Simplistically, Knot is seen as slightly more hawkish and de Cos slightly more dovish, although we would not overplay the policy differences between the two," Modupe Adegbembo at Jefferies said.

"The ECB remains a consensus-driven institution and the institution is bigger than any one individual, so we do not expect a change in president alone to materially alter the reaction function," Adegbembo added.

Gender and Geopolitical Dynamics in ECB Selection

Gender Imbalance at the ECB

GENDER IMBALANCE MAY COMPLICATE SELECTION

A potential hurdle in the reshuffle could be the glaring gender imbalance at the ECB. There are only two women -- Lagarde and Schnabel -- on the 27-member Governing Council and both of them are leaving.

France is said to be considering a woman for an ECB role, sources close to the discussion said, but no other nation has publicly discussed picking a woman in a profession still dominated by men.

The European Parliament cannot veto nominations but has delayed appointments in the past in protest over gender issues.

Influence of Major EU Members

France's and Germany's preference for other top ECB jobs may prove to be decisive in the presidential race.

While technically any nation can field candidates for the board, the largest EU members have a de facto permanent seat on the board.

If France secures the chief economist job, then the presidency is more likely to go to Knot on the grounds that the ECB must maintain a balance between more hawkish and dovish members, economists say.

If Germany picks the chief economist, widely considered the second most important role at the bank, then de Cos may have a better chance of winning the presidency.

Potential Board Reshuffle Scenarios

Adding a layer of complication, choosing Knot would force Dutchman Frank Elderson to resign from the ECB board as custom dictates that there should never be two board members from the same nation.

This would then mean that four of six board members are replaced in quick succession. However, this constellation would allow Spain to contest Elderson's seat, if it fails in its presidential bid.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Spain has officially nominated Pablo Hernández de Cos, General Manager of the BIS and former Governor of the Bank of Spain ‑ endorsed by major domestic parties (efe.com)
  • The Netherlands has put forward former DNB chief Klaas Knot, seen as a pragmatic hawk and potential second Dutch ECB president, with formal review by Eurogroup scheduled for November 9 (dutchnews.nl)
  • Nominations close November 6, and while both are crisis‑seasoned Governing Council veterans, the final choice could hinge on balancing geographical, political and gender considerations amid simultaneous ECB leadership vacancies (2eu.brussels)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the main candidates to replace Christine Lagarde at the ECB?
The main candidates are Klaas Knot from the Netherlands and Pablo Hernandez de Cos from Spain.
What challenges will the new ECB president inherit?
The new president will face high inflation, market stress, and the departure of key ECB board members.
Will the new ECB president change monetary policy direction?
Analysts do not expect significant policy changes in the near term as the ECB remains consensus-driven.
What gender balance concerns exist in the ECB leadership race?
Both current female members of the ECB's Governing Council are leaving, raising concerns over gender imbalance.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for AkzoNobel , Axalta gain conditional EU antitrust approval for $25 billion merger

AkzoNobel , Axalta gain conditional EU antitrust approval for $25 billion merger

Image for Italian labels Patrizia Pepe and Dixie under court supervision over labour exploitation

Italian labels Patrizia Pepe and Dixie under court supervision over labour exploitation

Image for Big Tech set to drive US corporate bond sales to annual record high, data shows

Big Tech set to drive US corporate bond sales to annual record high, data shows

Image for Greece advances Cyprus power link, grants permits for surveys and cable works

Greece advances Cyprus power link, grants permits for surveys and cable works

Image for European stainless steelmakers see recovery pushed further into 2027

European stainless steelmakers see recovery pushed further into 2027

Image for EU climate plan falls short without dedicated funding, lawmaker says

EU climate plan falls short without dedicated funding, lawmaker says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for AI rout sets off market alarm signals as traders brace for what's next
AI rout sets off market alarm signals as traders brace for what's next
Image for Analysis-Trader angst pivots from inflation to growth as tech rout deepens
Analysis-Trader angst pivots from inflation to growth as tech rout deepens
Image for Germany's onshore wind boom faces logistical hurdles as turbine orders surge
Germany's onshore wind boom faces logistical hurdles as turbine orders surge
Image for Investors settle with KPMG over Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Investors settle with KPMG over Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Image for Snapchat starts disabling friend-finder feature for UK children, regulator says
Snapchat starts disabling friend-finder feature for UK children, regulator says
Image for Ray-Ban heir buys 2% stake in Italian paper Il Fatto Quotidiano
Ray-Ban heir buys 2% stake in Italian paper Il Fatto Quotidiano
Image for Turkey says gas pipeline project with Turkish Cypriots can provide power to whole island
Turkey says gas pipeline project with Turkish Cypriots can provide power to whole island
Image for Activists breach Microsoft data centre construction site as protests spread in Europe
Activists breach Microsoft data centre construction site as protests spread in Europe
Image for Denmark's Leo Pharma could postpone IPO amid market turmoil, Berlingske reports
Denmark's Leo Pharma could postpone IPO amid market turmoil, Berlingske reports
Image for Sterling dips as stock rout boosts dollar, outweighs rate rise boost
Sterling dips as stock rout boosts dollar, outweighs rate rise boost
Image for FTSE 100 tumbles 2% as AI jitters spark global selloff
FTSE 100 tumbles 2% as AI jitters spark global selloff
Image for IKEA CEO vows to bring growth back after sales fall for third year
IKEA CEO vows to bring growth back after sales fall for third year
View All Finance Posts