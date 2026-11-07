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Paraguay swears in new president as Peña is put under house arrest

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 7, 2026

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Paraguay Swears in New President Amid Banking Crisis and Peña's Arrest

Political Upheaval and Financial Crisis in Paraguay

By Daniela Desantis and Lucinda Elliott

Presidential Transition and Peña's Arrest

ASUNCION, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pedro Alliana was sworn in as Paraguay's new president on Friday just as authorities put his impeached predecessor Santiago Peña under house arrest, the latest developments in a fast-moving political and financial crisis triggered by the collapse of a digital bank.

Charges Against Peña

Prosecutors speaking outside Peña's house in Asunción said charges were still being determined but could include influence peddling. Peña was ordered to appear at the prosecutor's office on Saturday morning.

Impeachment and Resignation

Peña was ousted from the presidency about an hour beforehand in a unanimous Senate vote, with lawmakers citing questions over his past links to the collapsed digital bank ueno that had provided accounts for nearly half of Paraguay's population.

Although Peña offered his resignation on Thursday, the Senate chose to finalize the impeachment process rather than accept, and swiftly moved to install his second-in-command, Alliana.

Public Reaction and Security Measures

By the time of his arrest, dozens of protesters had gathered outside Peña's residence. Police installed a security cordon around the property.

The Collapse of Ueno Digital Bank

The turmoil began earlier this week when Paraguay's central bank intervened in ueno, whose customers include many people who had not previously had access to a bank account.

Growth and Controversy Surrounding Ueno

The bank had grown rapidly since launching in 2021. But questions had emerged over ueno's lending practices and its ties to Paraguay's political and financial elite — including Peña, who until last year was a shareholder in ueno's holding company, and the central bank chief Carlos Carvallo, who had headed ueno until 2023.

Legal Actions and Resignations

Prosecutors on Friday also issued an arrest warrant for Carvallo, who resigned earlier this week as authorities launched last-ditch proceedings to prevent the lender dissolving. Eight former ueno executives have already been detained.

Others from Peña's inner circle also resigned, including his interior minister, chief of staff and two advisers.

Impeachment Allegations

The impeachment charges that led to his removal alleged that Peña had conflicts of interest, manipulated regulatory oversight, diverted pension funds, and participated in an institutional cover-up involving the central bank.

Peña denied any wrongdoing and said the affair was a regulatory issue. The central bank has denied any conflict of interest, saying Carvallo recused himself from all decisions related to ueno.

Impact on Society and Economy

Frozen Access to Funds

FROZEN ACCESS TO FUNDS

The political crisis has spilled onto the streets, with demonstrators flocking to downtown Asuncion demanding accountability for ueno's collapse and faster compensation for depositors whose savings remain frozen. 

Small groups of protesters gathered opposite the headquarters of the central bank on Friday, chanting "We want our money."

Effect on Pensioners and Depositors

Those who have been unable ​to access their accounts include pensioners who receive state benefits through ueno. Peña earlier this week approved legislation to help accelerate payments to affected depositors and some account holders began recovering their money on Thursday.

Regional and Market Reactions

Prospects for a lengthy political transition have drawn attention from investors, especially in neighboring Brazil, Paraguay's largest economic partner. Regulators have sought to reassure markets by guaranteeing most deposits and containing risks to the wider financial system.

A Brazilian government source told Reuters that Brazil's immediate concern was avoiding social instability in Paraguay and ensuring the banking crisis is resolved without triggering wider unrest.

Analyst Perspectives

"Protests over frozen savings will intensify if Peña's exit appears to grant him impunity or if payouts to depositors and pensioners stall," said Mariano Machado, Americas principal analyst at Verisk Maplecroft.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis in Asuncion and Lucinda Elliott in Montevideo; Additional reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez in Barcelona, Ricardo Brito in Brasilia and Kylie Madry and Natalia Siniawski in Mexico City; Editing by Nia Williams, Rosalba O'Brien, and Daina Beth Solomon)

Key Takeaways

  • Pedro Alliana, former vice president, officially assumed the presidency on November 6, 2026, to complete the term through August 2028 after the Senate impeached and removed Santiago Peña. (washingtonpost.com)
  • Santiago Peña was placed under house arrest on suspicion of breach of trust and other charges linked to the collapse of Ueno Bank, which froze access to savings for millions and has triggered criminal investigations. (apnews.com)
  • Ueno's collapse, tied to excessive insider lending and rapid expansion since 2021, has sparked mass protests, frozen pensions and public outrage, with authorities working to secure deposits and stabilize the financial system. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Santiago Peña put under house arrest?
Santiago Peña was placed under house arrest following his impeachment over alleged links to the collapse of ueno bank and potential charges of influence peddling.
What triggered the current crisis in Paraguay?
The crisis was triggered by the collapse of the digital bank ueno, which affected nearly half of Paraguay's population and raised concerns about political and financial misconduct.
Who is Paraguay's new president?
Pedro Alliana was sworn in as Paraguay's new president after Peña's impeachment and house arrest.
What happened to depositors with frozen funds in ueno bank?
Following ueno's collapse, many account holders, including pensioners, faced frozen savings. Legislation was approved to accelerate compensation and some have begun recovering funds.
How has the crisis impacted Paraguay's financial stability?
Regulators moved to guarantee most deposits and contain risks to the wider financial system, while protests and political instability persist.

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