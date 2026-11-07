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Berkshire Hathaway accelerates stock buybacks, operating profit falls - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Berkshire Hathaway accelerates stock buybacks, operating profit falls

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 7, 2026

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Berkshire Hathaway Ramps Up Stock Buybacks Amid Declining Operating Profit in Q3

Berkshire Hathaway's Q3 Financial Performance and Strategic Moves

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway accelerated stock repurchases in the third quarter, finding its own shares among the best assets to invest in its huge cash pile, while lower results from its insurance businesses weighed on overall profit.

Stock Buybacks and Cash Utilization

The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate said on Saturday it bought back $9.6 billion of stock in the quarter, on top of $4.8 billion earlier in the year, and about $2 billion more in the first four weeks of October.

Leadership Transition and Cash Management

Chief Executive Greg Abel has appeared more willing to spend Berkshire's cash than his predecessor Warren Buffett, who had difficulty finding things to buy toward the end of his 60 years at the helm. Berkshire ended September with $356.9 billion of cash and equivalents.

The July-September quarter was the third since Abel, 64, became chief executive. Buffett, 96, stepped down as chairman in September but remains chairman emeritus.

Operating Profit and Insurance Segment Performance

Quarterly operating profit fell 6% from a year earlier to $12.71 billion, or about $8,954 per Class A share.

Insurance Segment Challenges

Insurance was a major reason for the decline, as profit fell 26%. Underwriting profit fell 43%, and included a 45% pretax decline at the Geico insurer, where accident losses and advertising spending increased.

Net Income and Stock Volatility

Net income fell 28% to $22.11 billion, including unrealized gains and losses on stocks that Berkshire still owns. Berkshire urges investors to ignore the volatility from changes in the values of stocks it is not selling.

Strategic Investments and AI Support

SUPPORT FOR AI

Berkshire's cash holdings have declined from $380.2 billion at the end of March.

Key Investments in 2023

Its purchases this year have included billions of dollars of Alphabet shares to help Google's parent expand in artificial intelligence, though the stock trades below discounted prices that Berkshire paid.

Abel also spent $6.8 billion in July to buy home builder Taylor Morrison, and Berkshire has taken a 4% stake in Italian software technology company Bending Spoons.

Historical Context of Buybacks

Berkshire's biggest year for buybacks was 2021, when it repurchased $27 billion of stock.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New YorkEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much stock did Berkshire Hathaway buy back in Q3?
Berkshire Hathaway repurchased $9.6 billion of its own stock in the third quarter.
Why did Berkshire Hathaway's operating profit fall?
Operating profit fell mainly due to lower results from its insurance businesses, including a 26% drop in insurance profit.
What was the impact on Berkshire Hathaway's net income?
Net income fell 28% to $22.11 billion, including unrealized stock gains and losses.
How much cash does Berkshire Hathaway hold?
As of September, Berkshire Hathaway held $356.9 billion in cash and equivalents.
Who is Berkshire Hathaway's current Chief Executive?
Greg Abel is the current Chief Executive of Berkshire Hathaway.

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