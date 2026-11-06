GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
AkzoNobel , Axalta gain conditional EU antitrust approval for $25 billion merger - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

AkzoNobel , Axalta gain conditional EU antitrust approval for $25 billion merger

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Competition Regulation

AkzoNobel and Axalta Receive Conditional EU Approval for $25 Billion Merger

EU Approval and Conditions for AkzoNobel-Axalta Merger

By Foo Yun Chee

Background of the Merger

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Dulux paint maker Akzonobel and U.S. peer Axalta have secured EU approval for their $25 bln merger after agreeing to sell assets in Europe to address competition concerns, EU antitrust regulators said on Friday.

The companies announced the deal in November last year, part of a wave of consolidation in the sector which faces rising costs and uncertainties created by U.S. tariffs.

Divestment Requirements and Market Impact

Asset Divestiture to Address Competition Concerns

AkzoNobel will divest its vehicle refinish coatings business in Europe to address concerns about the merged company's very strong market power that could lead to price hikes for repair garages and consumers, the European Commission, which is the EU competition authority, said.

What Are Vehicle Refinish Coatings?

Vehicle refinish coatings are the liquid paint used to repair dented or weathered cars.

Regulatory Statements and Consumer Protection

"The commitments that AkzoNobel and Axalta offered in the context of their merger assure that companies in this market do not extract high margins from car repairs by increasing prices or lowering quality to the detriment of consumers who rely on their cars for their everyday life," EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera said in a statement.

Buyer Requirements for Divested Assets

The companies are required to find a buyer in the supply of coatings or an industrial player in a related industry.

Industry Context and Competitors

Reuters reported last month that the deal would win EU clearance on condition that AkzoNobel sells its vehicle refinish business.

Axalta exclusively makes coatings, with a strong presence in the US market. Rivals to the companies include BASF's coatings business, Nippon Paint, Sherwin-Williams and Kansai Nerolac.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

Key Takeaways

  • EU approval hinges on AkzoNobel divesting its vehicle refinish coatings business in Europe to reduce market dominance risks.
  • The merger, initially announced in November 2025, is part of a broader consolidation trend in the paint and coatings industry facing rising costs and trade uncertainties.
  • Other jurisdictions including the U.S., UK and Australia are also reviewing the merger, with additional remedies (like Axalta’s US wood finishes unit) being filed to secure clearance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the AkzoNobel-Axalta merger?
The AkzoNobel-Axalta merger is valued at $25 billion.
What condition did the EU set for approving the merger?
The EU required AkzoNobel to divest its vehicle refinish coatings business in Europe.
Why was the divestment of the vehicle refinish business necessary?
The divestment was necessary to prevent the merged company from gaining excessive market power and potentially increasing prices for repair garages and consumers.
Who are major competitors to AkzoNobel and Axalta?
Major competitors include BASF's coatings, Nippon Paint, Sherwin-Williams, and Kansai Nerolac.
What are vehicle refinish coatings used for?
Vehicle refinish coatings are liquid paints used to repair dented or weathered cars.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Italian labels Patrizia Pepe and Dixie under court supervision over labour exploitation

Italian labels Patrizia Pepe and Dixie under court supervision over labour exploitation

Image for Big Tech set to drive US corporate bond sales to annual record high, data shows

Big Tech set to drive US corporate bond sales to annual record high, data shows

Image for Greece advances Cyprus power link, grants permits for surveys and cable works

Greece advances Cyprus power link, grants permits for surveys and cable works

Image for European stainless steelmakers see recovery pushed further into 2027

European stainless steelmakers see recovery pushed further into 2027

Image for EU climate plan falls short without dedicated funding, lawmaker says

EU climate plan falls short without dedicated funding, lawmaker says

Image for Analysis-Trader angst pivots from inflation to growth as tech rout deepens

Analysis-Trader angst pivots from inflation to growth as tech rout deepens

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for AI rout sets off market alarm signals as traders brace for what's next
AI rout sets off market alarm signals as traders brace for what's next
Image for Central banking veterans Knot and de Cos in race to replace Lagarde at ECB
Central banking veterans Knot and de Cos in race to replace Lagarde at ECB
Image for Germany's onshore wind boom faces logistical hurdles as turbine orders surge
Germany's onshore wind boom faces logistical hurdles as turbine orders surge
Image for Investors settle with KPMG over Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Investors settle with KPMG over Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Image for Snapchat starts disabling friend-finder feature for UK children, regulator says
Snapchat starts disabling friend-finder feature for UK children, regulator says
Image for Ray-Ban heir buys 2% stake in Italian paper Il Fatto Quotidiano
Ray-Ban heir buys 2% stake in Italian paper Il Fatto Quotidiano
Image for Turkey says gas pipeline project with Turkish Cypriots can provide power to whole island
Turkey says gas pipeline project with Turkish Cypriots can provide power to whole island
Image for Activists breach Microsoft data centre construction site as protests spread in Europe
Activists breach Microsoft data centre construction site as protests spread in Europe
Image for Denmark's Leo Pharma could postpone IPO amid market turmoil, Berlingske reports
Denmark's Leo Pharma could postpone IPO amid market turmoil, Berlingske reports
Image for Sterling dips as stock rout boosts dollar, outweighs rate rise boost
Sterling dips as stock rout boosts dollar, outweighs rate rise boost
Image for FTSE 100 tumbles 2% as AI jitters spark global selloff
FTSE 100 tumbles 2% as AI jitters spark global selloff
Image for IKEA CEO vows to bring growth back after sales fall for third year
IKEA CEO vows to bring growth back after sales fall for third year
View All Finance Posts